Monday 8 July, 2019
Atletico Madrid complete €25 million deal for Brazilian left-back

Athletico Paranaense defender Renan Lodi’s move to the La Liga side has been confirmed.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 11:59 PM
Athletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi.
Image: Buda Mendes
Athletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi.
Athletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi.
Image: Buda Mendes

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE completed a deal for Athletico Paranaense defender Renan Lodi, the left-back signing a six-year contract with the La Liga giants.

An agreement was reached in principle between the clubs last month and Atletico announced on Sunday they had formalised the transfer.

Lodi, 21, played 49 official games for Athletico, scoring four goals and providing eight assists before making the move to Madrid for a reported €25million.

“I’m very happy to be here and arrive to a big club,” he said, via the club’s website.

“I’m very happy to be able to work alongside [Diego] Simeone, he is one of the best coaches.”

Lodi helped Athletico Paranaense win the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and his arrival continues Atletico Madrid’s rebuild.

Veterans Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran have departed while Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) and Rodri (Manchester City) made big-money moves elsewhere, with Antoine Griezmann set to follow.

Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Felipe and Hector Herrera, and now Lodi, have arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano, while a permanent deal has been struck for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata.

