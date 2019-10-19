This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Costly day for Bayern as 92nd-minute equaliser sees Bundesliga champions drop points

Niklas Sule suffered a serious injury as Bayern were held away to struggling Augsburg.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 935 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4858940
Serge Gnabry dejected at the final whistle.
Serge Gnabry dejected at the final whistle.
Serge Gnabry dejected at the final whistle.

AUGSBURG SCORED AFTER 30 seconds and again in second-half stoppage time to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich, as Niklas Sule suffered an injury that will have the Bundesliga champions concerned.

Marco Richter scored in the opening minute for hosts Augsburg on Saturday as Bayern struggled to bounce back from the loss they suffered to Hoffenheim before the international break.

But after the visitors lost a distressed Sule to injury, Serge Gnabry set up Robert Lewandowski to net for a record-equalling eighth straight game at the start of a Bundesliga campaign.

Former Arsenal youngster Gnabry then scored himself in the second half. That would not prove to be the winner, though, Alfred Finnbogason tapping in one minute into added time to stun Niko Kovac’s side.

Had Bayern won, they would have returned to the top of the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg lost at RB Leipzig. Instead, Bayern were left a point off the pace, with Borussia Monchengladbach in with a chance to extend their lead when they played Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

imago-20191019 Philippe Coutinho in action against Augsburg on Saturday afternoon. Source: Imago/PA Images

An explosive start saw Augsburg forward Richter volley in from eight yards after Rani Khedira headed into his path, capping a move that began with a simple throw-in.

Richter flashed a shot wide from a great chance to add a second goal, with Sule injured in the build-up when challenging Florian Niederlechner for possession.

The Bayern defender immediately clutched his leg and David Alaba replaced him. But Bayern levelled in the 14th minute, as Lewandowski headed in Gnabry’s in-swinging cross, keeper Tomas Koubek unable to keep it out despite getting a hand on the ball.

Bayern came within inches of taking the lead twice before half-time, with a Gnabry volley bouncing off the post and Tin Jedvaj clearing Thiago Alcantara’s effort off the line.

Four minutes into the second half, though, Bayern did break through as Gnabry cut inside and found the bottom corner with a sweet left-footed strike from 20 yards after being found by Philippe Coutinho.

Koubek made what proved to be pivotal saves from Coutinho and Kingsley Coman, while substitute Thomas Muller could not convert a glorious late chance just before Augsburg went up the other end to level.

Two substitutes combined as Sergio Cordova outmuscled Lucas Hernandez and laid it on a plate for Finnbogason. The draw left Kovac dismayed and home boss Martin Schmidt celebrating in delight after a contest that matched last year’s encounter – which Bayern won 3-2 after also conceding in the first minute – for drama.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie