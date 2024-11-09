Australia strike late to beat England 42-37 in Twickenham thriller

MAX JORGENSEN’S LATE try saw Australia claim a stunning 42-37 win over England at Twickenham as the Wallabies launched their northern hemisphere tour with a statement victory.

The lead changed hands four times in the closing 15 minutes, with England 37-35 ahead and 80 minutes already played after lock Maro Itoje went over for a try converted by out-half Marcus Smith.

But there was still time for the Wallabies to hit back, replacement back Jorgensen scoring the last of 10 tries in the match when he went in at the corner after a wonderful Len Ikitau offload.

Noah Lolesio converted as the Wallabies beat England at Twickenham for the first time since they knocked the Red Roses out of the 2015 World Cup.

This was also just Australia’s second win in their last 12 Tests against England, with the Wallabies the underdogs after losing five of their six games in this year’s southern hemisphere Rugby Championship.

Victory for Australia kept alive their hopes of emulating the celebrated 1984 Wallabies’ Grand Slam tour of Britain.

By contrast this result meant England had lost both of their opening November internationals after last week’s agonising 24-22 loss to New Zealand, with this reverse their sixth defeat in eight Tests against all opponents.

England took an early 15-3 lead after two tries by flanker Chandler Cunningham-South.

But the Wallabies scored three of their own through Tom Wright, captain Harry Wilson and lock Jeremy Williams to lead 28-18 heading into the last quarter.

England, however, hit back through replacement wing Ollie Sleightholme’s try double to lead 30-28.

But Australia responded when Andrew Kellaway came off his wing to gather a loose pass from replacement George Ford and run clear for a try.

Lolesio’s conversion left the Wallabies five points in front at 35-30 with five minutes left to play — but there was still plenty more drama to come.

It took England just five minutes to open the scoring with a fine try involving both their backs and forwards.

Smith’s well-weighted grubber kick behind Australia’s defensive line was regathered by centre Ollie Lawrence.

Slick passing saw the ball worked through several pairs of hands, right wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso finding No 8 Ben Earl who in turn released Cunningham-South, with the blindside flanker going over for a try on the overlap.

England’s lead was cut to 5-3 when Wallaby out-half Lolesio landed a penalty.

But Cunningham-South had his second try when he powered over from a close-range tap penalty in the 12th minute following another sniping break by Smith.

Smith extended England’s lead to 15-3 with a 39-metre penalty before home flanker Tom Curry appeared to be knocked out cold while making a 23rd minute-tackle. Although he eventually got to his feet, Curry could not continue and was replaced by Alex Dombrandt.

The delay disrupted England’s rhythm and Australia were soon back in the game.

Much of the pre-match build-up had focused on Australia coach Joe Schmidt’s decision to give a Test debut to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii even though this match represented the 21-year-old’s first senior game of rugby union.

After Australia declined a kickable penalty, former rugby league star Suaalii’s sublime one-handed pass sent in full-back Wright for a 26th-minute try.

Lolesio converted only for another Smith penalty to put England 18-10 ahead.

But No 8 Wilson went over for a try following a fine break by replacement scrum-half Tate McDermott, with Lolesio’s conversion leading the Wallabies 20-18 ahead at half-time.

Wallaby lock Williams dived in at the corner under pressure from Feyi-Waboso and England scrum-half Ben Spencer early in the second half of a frantic game.

A lengthy video review ensued but, with no conclusive evidence to overturn referee Ben O’Keeffe’s on-field decision, the try stood.

Another Smith grubber kick paved the way for Sleightholme’s maiden Test try and he was soon in again only for the Northampton flyer to end up on the losing side.

