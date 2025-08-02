As it happened: British & Irish Lions suffer defeat in third Test

James Ryan and Blair Kinghorn have been brought into the Lions 15 as Ollie Chessum drops to the bench while Joe McCarthy misses out again due to injury.

And as we know, Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the last Test due to concussion.

Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the Australia team, with 35-year-old scrum-half Nic White coming in for what will be his final Test appearance before retiring from international rugby.

Taniela Tupou starts at tighthead prop in the injury-enforced absence of Allan Alaalatoa, while Tom Hooper comes into the back row after Rob Valetini was ruled out due to injury. Dylan Pietsch will also start on the wing after Harry Potter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.