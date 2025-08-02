Advertisement
Australia's Dylan Pietsch scoring at the corner. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeAs it happened

As it happened: British & Irish Lions suffer defeat in third Test

Catch up on all the action as Andy Farrell’s tried to complete series sweep today in Sydney.
10.14am, 2 Aug 2025
104

LAST UPDATE | 5 hrs ago

9 hrs ago 10:16AM

Third Test – Here we go!

The series is secured after that brilliant win in Melbourne last weekend. But can Andy Farrell’s side complete the clean sweep in Sydney? All will be revealed after the 11am kick-off.

Sinéad Farrell here and I will be bringing you through all the action. We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly so do stay with us.

lions-fans-ahead-of-the-game James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

9 hrs ago 10:24AM

Lions:

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy Freeman
13. Huw Jones
12. Bundee Aki
11. Blair Kinghorn
10. Finn Russell
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Maro Itoje (captain)
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Tom Curry
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart
19. Ollie Chessum
20. Jac Morgan
21. Ben Earl
22. Alex Mitchell
23. Owen Farrell

9 hrs ago 10:25AM

Australia 

15. Tom Wright
14. Max Jorgensen
13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
12. Len Ikitau
11. Dylan Pietsch
10. Tom Lynagh
9. Nic White

1. James Slipper
2. David Porecki
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Nick Frost
5. Will Skelton
6. Tom Hooper
7. Fraser McReight
8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard
17. Angus Bell
18. Zane Nonggorr
19. Jeremy Williams
20. Langi Gleeson
21. Tate McDermott
22. Ben Donaldson
23. Andrew Kellaway

9 hrs ago 10:32AM

James Ryan and Blair Kinghorn have been brought into the Lions 15 as Ollie Chessum drops to the bench while Joe McCarthy misses out again due to injury.

And as we know, Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the last Test due to concussion.

Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the Australia team, with 35-year-old scrum-half Nic White coming in for what will be his final Test appearance before retiring from international rugby.

Taniela Tupou starts at tighthead prop in the injury-enforced absence of Allan Alaalatoa, while Tom Hooper comes into the back row after Rob Valetini was ruled out due to injury. Dylan Pietsch will also start on the wing after Harry Potter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

8 hrs ago 10:56AM

The rain is coming down in Sydney. Do you think the Lions can complete the set or will Australia strike back?


Poll Results:

Lions win (110)
Australia win (42)
Draw (1)

8 hrs ago 10:57AM

Fun fact: The last time the Lions won all the Tests in a series was against Argentina back in 1927. Could we be looking at history today?

8 hrs ago 10:59AM

The teams are out now!

8 hrs ago 11:04AM

Kick-Off! Australia v British & Irish Lions

8 hrs ago 11:07AM

2 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions

Some nice footwork from the second Test hero Hugo Keenan. Lions win a penalty as Will Skelton shoves Jamison Gibson-Park at the ruck.

8 hrs ago 11:08AM

3 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions

Now Australia win a penalty after Lions had initially secured possession from a Dan Sheehan lineout. It’s a great kick and Australia set up the lineout.

8 hrs ago 11:10AM

5 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions

Hugo Keenan reads a grubber kick from Nic White and gets down on the ball but he goes over the try line and it will be an Australia scrum on the five-metre line.

The rain is torrential out there.

8 hrs ago 11:11AM

6 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions

The referee calls for the scrum to be reset and White puts in once more. It’s good this time as Harry Wilson collects and tries to push the Lions back.

 

8 hrs ago 11:13AM

TRY! Australia 5-0 Lions (Dylan Pietsch ’7)

8 hrs ago 11:14AM

8 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

And so, the hosts draw first blood in the third Test. It’s winger Dylan Pietsch who gets in at the corner from the phases that followed that scrum. Tom Lynagh gives the conversion a good kick but it’s just wide.

8 hrs ago 11:18AM

12 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Blair Kinghorn tries to find a gap through but is hauled back and Australia win a penalty after turning the ball over in the ruck against Tommy Freeman.

The rain is getting worse. Biblical even 

8 hrs ago 11:20AM

15 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Australia lose possession from the lineout and Sheehan jumps on the loose ball. Gibson-Park tries to recycle the ball from a ruck but a misplaced pass spills away and Australia almost take off.

Then Keenan tries to slide on the ball and again, the ball gets away from them. The frantic move ends in a Lions lineout.

The ball is greasy in these conditions.

8 hrs ago 11:21AM

17 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Good take from Keenan who pops to Finn Russell. He boots the ball back down the field and Australia build through the hands.

The rain has eased slightly as Lynagh sends the ball back with interest. Some kicking over and back ends in Tom Wright finding touch.

8 hrs ago 11:24AM

19 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Australia penalised for a knock-on by Len Ikitau. Gibson to Russell who tries a kick-chase but it’s safely dealt with and the Lions have another lineout. 

8 hrs ago 11:26AM

21 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Australia win a scrum as Bundee Aki gets wrapped up and held up. 

They convert the scrum into a maul and try a kick over the top which doesn’t work out but we’ll be coming back for a scrum penalty. 

Australia are really dictating the opening exchanges here.

8 hrs ago 11:28AM

22 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Lions penalty!! Tadhg Beirne and Maro Itoje combine to earn the turnover.

The visitors finally get some change on the ground but there’s a small bit of a needle developing now. T

8 hrs ago 11:30AM

23 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

The scuffle finally dies down as the referee has a chat with both sides. Will Skelton receives a stern warning that he could be facing the sin-bin if he doesn’t control his aggression.

8 hrs ago 11:32AM

25 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Finn Russell knock-on!

The ball bounces straight out of his hands and Australia are attacking with intent now. They’re sniffing out a second try with some slick passing.

8 hrs ago 11:33AM

26 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

They’re into double-digits with the phases and the referee has signalled for Australia advantage too. They move the ball out wide but Keenan does well to cut them off.

8 hrs ago 11:34AM

27 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Australia penalty. The Lions are really up against it here as Lynagh goes for the corner.

Set-piece coming up.

8 hrs ago 11:35AM

27 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Blow for the Lions as Itoje is withdrawn for a HIA.

Ollie Chessum is on.

8 hrs ago 11:35AM

28 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

The Australia lineout is good and they’re trying to maul forward.

8 hrs ago 11:37AM

29 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Lions turnover!!!

Tom Curry wins on the ground, Australia couldn’t present the ball cleanly and the cheers go up from the boys in red.

Lions win the scrum.

8 hrs ago 11:38AM

30 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Australia win a scum after Aki knocks the ball on. The rain is coming down again, making the ball difficult to handle.

Australia will try to squeeze through for another try.

8 hrs ago 11:39AM

32 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Good tackle from Russell but Australia still have possession.

The good news is that the Lions are standing firm but can’t win it back.

7 hrs ago 11:41AM

32 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions

Australia win a penalty for an offside. Lynagh calls for the tee to take the points.

7 hrs ago 11:41AM

33 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions

And the kick in front of the posts is good as Australia extend their advantage.

7 hrs ago 11:45AM

36 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions

Gibson-Park puts in for a Lions scrum.

The ball is sprayed out wide to Freeman. A penalty follows which Russell taps to keep the move going.

Now, it’s Australia’s turn to defend.

7 hrs ago 11:47AM

38 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions

Australia penalty!

Brilliant defensive work as Lions penalised for offside when Jack Conan was trying to release. Nothing is going right so far.

Lions change: Owen Farrell comes on for Tommy Freeman who has blood coming from his nose. Huw Jones moves out to the wing.

7 hrs ago 11:49AM

39 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions

Gibson-Park does well to pounce on the ball in the air. Russell tries to nail a 50:22 but it’s well short and Tom Wright claims the mark.

Half-time is looming.

7 hrs ago 11:49AM

Half-Time! Australia 8-0 Lions

7 hrs ago 11:55AM

Australia 8-0 Lions

It’s been a scrappy, messy first half and Australia deservedly have their eight-point lead.

Dylan Pietsch went in at the corner to give them the early advantage and Tom Lynagh added a penalty to firmly put Lions on the back foot.

There’s more bad news for the Lions as Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman have both failed HIAs.

Andy Farrell’s side have a lot of work to do in the second half.

7 hrs ago 12:04PM

Second-half: Australia 8-0 Lions 

7 hrs ago 12:08PM

42 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions 

Keenan tries to take in the air but the ball slips through. The referee calls for a Lions penalty as James Ryan is down and needs immediate attention.

A scrap develops but it was hard to see what happened.

7 hrs ago 12:09PM

43 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions 

The replay footage shows Ryan take a knee to the face while trying to get low for the tackle. Play has been stopped and he’s being treated on the pitch.

 

7 hrs ago 12:11PM

42 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions 

Meanwhile, Australia’s Tom Lynagh has failed a HIA. Ryan is still receiving attention and the cart is out to bring him safely off the field.

 

7 hrs ago 12:15PM

Play Suspended! Australia 8-0 Lions  

7 hrs ago 12:19PM

Australia 8-0 Lions 

So, play has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions as there is a lightning warning. 

Thankfully, Ryan is carried off the field and will hopefully be ok after that nasty knock to the head.

7 hrs ago 12:21PM

Australia 8-0 Lions  

We’re hearing that the play will be suspended for 30 minutes as there was a lightning strike within 10km of the Accor stadium.

This will be a tricky challenge for Andy Farrell and Joe Schmidt to guide their teams through this extended stoppage.

7 hrs ago 12:31PM

James Ryan raising his hand as he’s stretchered off

james-ryan-leaves-the-field-through-injury Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

6 hrs ago 12:42PM

Australia 8-0 Lions  

So the match will resume at 12.50 as the players return to the field.

6 hrs ago 12:51PM

Australia 8-0 Lions  

It looks like we’re ready to go again. Whichever team manages that unexpected stoppage the best will have a great chance of going on to win here.

6 hrs ago 12:51PM

Play resumes! Australia 8-0 Lions  

6 hrs ago 12:54PM

45 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions  

So it’s Australia who make the brighter start to the restart with an early attack through Taniela Tupou. But he drops the ball and Lions put in for the scrum.

He’s then penalised in the scrum and Lions can clear the danger here.

6 hrs ago 12:54PM

44 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions  

Lions change: Ellis Genge replaces Furlong.

6 hrs ago 12:56PM

48 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions  

Lions lose their lineout and get pushed back to the halfway line where they lose another lineout.

6 hrs ago 12:59PM

50 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions  

More errors from the Lions.

Russell does brilliantly to put the ball across into space for Huw Jones to collect. He tries to dink the ball forward but he fails to execute and Australia have possession again.

6 hrs ago 1:02PM

53 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions  

Lions win a lineout after Tom Curry and Jac Morgan won a penalty with a brilliant turnover.

But again, the work is undone by an unforced error as Aki knocks on.

6 hrs ago 1:04PM

TRY! Australia 15-0 Lions (Max Jorgensen ’54)

6 hrs ago 1:08PM

57 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions

That’s a big blow for the Lions!

Some really poor handling and poor reactions allows Max Jorgensen to run in along the wing unopposed and slide over for a simple conversion attempt for Ben Donaldson.

They need a score soon to restore some calm.

And now the TMO is reviewing a challenge by Russell.

6 hrs ago 1:09PM

58 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions

The referee is happy that Russell has no case to answer for as play resumes. The Lions will put in for a scrum after the ball bounces away from Wright.

6 hrs ago 1:10PM

59 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions

Meanwhile, Ronán Kelleher came on earlier for Sheehan.

6 hrs ago 1:11PM

59 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions

Brilliant from Keenan to field a kick from Russell. There’s a real chance on here for the Lions.

6 hrs ago 1:12PM

60 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions

Brilliant carry from Beirne. Nearly at the five-metre line. It has to come now.

6 hrs ago 1:13PM

60 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions

Ball goes out of play and we’re coming back for a Lions penalty.

6 hrs ago 1:15PM

TRY! Australia 15-7 Lions (Jac Morgan ’62)

6 hrs ago 1:16PM

64 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions

We’re back!

Jac Morgan powers over the line after Kelleher did a quick tap and go. Ollie Chessum and Will Stuart helped him over as well. Russell adds the extras.

6 hrs ago 1:19PM

66 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions 

Morgan with a high tackle and Australia win the penalty. They’ll look to just take the sting out of the game now after that Lions try.

6 hrs ago 1:22PM

67 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions 

Australia come close to a third try from the lineout as Len Ikitau tries to stretch over. They fumble possession but play is brought back for another Australia penalty.

6 hrs ago 1:25PM

69 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions 

Some brilliant defensive work from the Lions to keep Australia out. Dylan Pietsch drops the ball just as he was about to cross over.

But it’s another Australia penalty and Kelleher has been sent to the bin. And Tom Curry looks in distress as he makes way. Sheehan is back on.

Australia scrum coming up.

6 hrs ago 1:27PM

TRY! Australia 22-7 Lions (Tate McDermott ’70)

6 hrs ago 1:29PM

72 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions

Brilliant from McDermott to dart inside and uses his power and drive to reach over and provide a third try for the hosts. It’s an easy conversion for Donaldson and that could be that. Is there any way back for the Lions now with eight minutes left?

6 hrs ago 1:30PM

6 hrs ago 1:31PM

74 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions

Kinghorn makes a great take but he’s forced into touch. 

6 hrs ago 1:33PM

75 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions

Replacement Jeremy Williams wins a penalty and there’s a huge cheer among the Australia crew. They know it’s close now as the Lions just cannot keep clean possession.

6 hrs ago 1:36PM

77 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions

Beirne was through but he gets sandwiched as the ball spills forward. The referee is reviewing the play and it looks like a high tackle by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

The deliberations continue.

6 hrs ago 1:37PM

78 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions

So there is a penalty for the Lions but it’s for a late challenge on Ben Earl after he released the ball to Beirne. 

Lions claim the lineout and they charge.

6 hrs ago 1:39PM

79 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions

Ball spills and play comes back for another Lions penalty.

5 hrs ago 1:40PM

TRY! Australia 22-12 Lions (Will Stuart ’80)

5 hrs ago 1:51PM

Australia 22-12 Lions

Well, that’s it

Will Stuart gets in for a late consolation score but it was all Australia today.

They set the tone in the first half with a try from Dylan Pietsch. A Tom Lynagh penalty gave them an 8-0 half-time lead.

And then came some big disruptions. James Ryan took a big hit to the head and was stretchered off. And then play was suspended for 30 minutes due to the threat of lightning and the Lions just couldn’t reset with the break.

Max Jorgensen got in for Australia’s second try and while Jac Morgan gave the Lions some hope with a try, Tate McDermott killed off any chance of a comeback with Australia’s third try.

Will Stuart had the last act of the third Test with a consolation try for the Lions. And that’s all she wrote folks!

5 hrs ago 1:55PM

Before you go, have a read of Murray Kinsella’s match report live from Sydney here

5 hrs ago 1:56PM

Well, that’s all from us, folks.

And that’s the end of the line for the Lions series. 

We hope you enjoyed all the coverage and we look forward to having you with us again soon.

All the best!

Author
