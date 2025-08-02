As it happened: British & Irish Lions suffer defeat in third Test

The series is secured after that brilliant win in Melbourne last weekend. But can Andy Farrell’s side complete the clean sweep in Sydney? All will be revealed after the 11am kick-off.
Sinéad Farrell here and I will be bringing you through all the action. We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly so do stay with us.
James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
9 hrs ago
10:24AM
Lions:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy Freeman
13. Huw Jones
12. Bundee Aki
11. Blair Kinghorn
10. Finn Russell
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Maro Itoje (captain)
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Tom Curry
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart
19. Ollie Chessum
20. Jac Morgan
21. Ben Earl
22. Alex Mitchell
23. Owen Farrell
9 hrs ago
10:25AM
Australia
15. Tom Wright
14. Max Jorgensen
13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
12. Len Ikitau
11. Dylan Pietsch
10. Tom Lynagh
9. Nic White
1. James Slipper
2. David Porecki
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Nick Frost
5. Will Skelton
6. Tom Hooper
7. Fraser McReight
8. Harry Wilson (captain)
Replacements:
16. Billy Pollard
17. Angus Bell
18. Zane Nonggorr
19. Jeremy Williams
20. Langi Gleeson
21. Tate McDermott
22. Ben Donaldson
23. Andrew Kellaway
9 hrs ago
10:32AM
James Ryan and Blair Kinghorn have been brought into the Lions 15 as Ollie Chessum drops to the bench while Joe McCarthy misses out again due to injury.
And as we know, Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the last Test due to concussion.
Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the Australia team, with 35-year-old scrum-half Nic White coming in for what will be his final Test appearance before retiring from international rugby.
Taniela Tupou starts at tighthead prop in the injury-enforced absence of Allan Alaalatoa, while Tom Hooper comes into the back row after Rob Valetini was ruled out due to injury. Dylan Pietsch will also start on the wing after Harry Potter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
9 hrs ago
10:35AM
Some pre-match reading to get you through the last half-hour
And so, the hosts draw first blood in the third Test. It’s winger Dylan Pietsch who gets in at the corner from the phases that followed that scrum. Tom Lynagh gives the conversion a good kick but it’s just wide.
8 hrs ago
11:18AM
12 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Blair Kinghorn tries to find a gap through but is hauled back and Australia win a penalty after turning the ball over in the ruck against Tommy Freeman.
The rain is getting worse. Biblical even
8 hrs ago
11:20AM
15 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia lose possession from the lineout and Sheehan jumps on the loose ball. Gibson-Park tries to recycle the ball from a ruck but a misplaced pass spills away and Australia almost take off.
Then Keenan tries to slide on the ball and again, the ball gets away from them. The frantic move ends in a Lions lineout.
The ball is greasy in these conditions.
8 hrs ago
11:21AM
17 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Good take from Keenan who pops to Finn Russell. He boots the ball back down the field and Australia build through the hands.
The rain has eased slightly as Lynagh sends the ball back with interest. Some kicking over and back ends in Tom Wright finding touch.
8 hrs ago
11:24AM
19 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia penalised for a knock-on by Len Ikitau. Gibson to Russell who tries a kick-chase but it’s safely dealt with and the Lions have another lineout.
8 hrs ago
11:26AM
21 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia win a scrum as Bundee Aki gets wrapped up and held up.
They convert the scrum into a maul and try a kick over the top which doesn’t work out but we’ll be coming back for a scrum penalty.
Australia are really dictating the opening exchanges here.
8 hrs ago
11:28AM
22 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Lions penalty!! Tadhg Beirne and Maro Itoje combine to earn the turnover.
The visitors finally get some change on the ground but there’s a small bit of a needle developing now. T
8 hrs ago
11:30AM
23 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
The scuffle finally dies down as the referee has a chat with both sides. Will Skelton receives a stern warning that he could be facing the sin-bin if he doesn’t control his aggression.
8 hrs ago
11:32AM
25 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Finn Russell knock-on!
The ball bounces straight out of his hands and Australia are attacking with intent now. They’re sniffing out a second try with some slick passing.
8 hrs ago
11:33AM
26 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
They’re into double-digits with the phases and the referee has signalled for Australia advantage too. They move the ball out wide but Keenan does well to cut them off.
8 hrs ago
11:34AM
27 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia penalty. The Lions are really up against it here as Lynagh goes for the corner.
Set-piece coming up.
8 hrs ago
11:35AM
27 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Blow for the Lions as Itoje is withdrawn for a HIA.
Ollie Chessum is on.
8 hrs ago
11:35AM
28 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
The Australia lineout is good and they’re trying to maul forward.
8 hrs ago
11:37AM
29 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Lions turnover!!!
Tom Curry wins on the ground, Australia couldn’t present the ball cleanly and the cheers go up from the boys in red.
Lions win the scrum.
8 hrs ago
11:38AM
30 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia win a scum after Aki knocks the ball on. The rain is coming down again, making the ball difficult to handle.
Australia will try to squeeze through for another try.
8 hrs ago
11:39AM
32 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Good tackle from Russell but Australia still have possession.
The good news is that the Lions are standing firm but can’t win it back.
7 hrs ago
11:41AM
32 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia win a penalty for an offside. Lynagh calls for the tee to take the points.
Brilliant from McDermott to dart inside and uses his power and drive to reach over and provide a third try for the hosts. It’s an easy conversion for Donaldson and that could be that. Is there any way back for the Lions now with eight minutes left?
Will Stuart gets in for a late consolation score but it was all Australia today.
They set the tone in the first half with a try from Dylan Pietsch. A Tom Lynagh penalty gave them an 8-0 half-time lead.
And then came some big disruptions. James Ryan took a big hit to the head and was stretchered off. And then play was suspended for 30 minutes due to the threat of lightning and the Lions just couldn’t reset with the break.
Max Jorgensen got in for Australia’s second try and while Jac Morgan gave the Lions some hope with a try, Tate McDermott killed off any chance of a comeback with Australia’s third try.
Will Stuart had the last act of the third Test with a consolation try for the Lions. And that’s all she wrote folks!
5 hrs ago
1:55PM
Before you go, have a read of Murray Kinsella’s match report live from Sydney here
5 hrs ago
1:56PM
Well, that’s all from us, folks.
And that’s the end of the line for the Lions series.
We hope you enjoyed all the coverage and we look forward to having you with us again soon.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
As it happened: British & Irish Lions suffer defeat in third Test
LAST UPDATE | 5 hrs ago
Third Test – Here we go!
The series is secured after that brilliant win in Melbourne last weekend. But can Andy Farrell’s side complete the clean sweep in Sydney? All will be revealed after the 11am kick-off.
Sinéad Farrell here and I will be bringing you through all the action. We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly so do stay with us.
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Lions:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy Freeman
13. Huw Jones
12. Bundee Aki
11. Blair Kinghorn
10. Finn Russell
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Maro Itoje (captain)
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Tom Curry
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart
19. Ollie Chessum
20. Jac Morgan
21. Ben Earl
22. Alex Mitchell
23. Owen Farrell
Australia
15. Tom Wright
14. Max Jorgensen
13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
12. Len Ikitau
11. Dylan Pietsch
10. Tom Lynagh
9. Nic White
1. James Slipper
2. David Porecki
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Nick Frost
5. Will Skelton
6. Tom Hooper
7. Fraser McReight
8. Harry Wilson (captain)
Replacements:
16. Billy Pollard
17. Angus Bell
18. Zane Nonggorr
19. Jeremy Williams
20. Langi Gleeson
21. Tate McDermott
22. Ben Donaldson
23. Andrew Kellaway
James Ryan and Blair Kinghorn have been brought into the Lions 15 as Ollie Chessum drops to the bench while Joe McCarthy misses out again due to injury.
And as we know, Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the last Test due to concussion.
Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the Australia team, with 35-year-old scrum-half Nic White coming in for what will be his final Test appearance before retiring from international rugby.
Taniela Tupou starts at tighthead prop in the injury-enforced absence of Allan Alaalatoa, while Tom Hooper comes into the back row after Rob Valetini was ruled out due to injury. Dylan Pietsch will also start on the wing after Harry Potter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Some pre-match reading to get you through the last half-hour
The rain is coming down in Sydney. Do you think the Lions can complete the set or will Australia strike back?
Poll Results:
Fun fact: The last time the Lions won all the Tests in a series was against Argentina back in 1927. Could we be looking at history today?
The teams are out now!
Kick-Off! Australia v British & Irish Lions
2 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions
Some nice footwork from the second Test hero Hugo Keenan. Lions win a penalty as Will Skelton shoves Jamison Gibson-Park at the ruck.
3 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions
Now Australia win a penalty after Lions had initially secured possession from a Dan Sheehan lineout. It’s a great kick and Australia set up the lineout.
5 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions
Hugo Keenan reads a grubber kick from Nic White and gets down on the ball but he goes over the try line and it will be an Australia scrum on the five-metre line.
The rain is torrential out there.
6 mins: Australia 0-0 Lions
The referee calls for the scrum to be reset and White puts in once more. It’s good this time as Harry Wilson collects and tries to push the Lions back.
TRY! Australia 5-0 Lions (Dylan Pietsch ’7)
8 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
And so, the hosts draw first blood in the third Test. It’s winger Dylan Pietsch who gets in at the corner from the phases that followed that scrum. Tom Lynagh gives the conversion a good kick but it’s just wide.
12 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Blair Kinghorn tries to find a gap through but is hauled back and Australia win a penalty after turning the ball over in the ruck against Tommy Freeman.
The rain is getting worse. Biblical even
15 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia lose possession from the lineout and Sheehan jumps on the loose ball. Gibson-Park tries to recycle the ball from a ruck but a misplaced pass spills away and Australia almost take off.
Then Keenan tries to slide on the ball and again, the ball gets away from them. The frantic move ends in a Lions lineout.
The ball is greasy in these conditions.
17 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Good take from Keenan who pops to Finn Russell. He boots the ball back down the field and Australia build through the hands.
The rain has eased slightly as Lynagh sends the ball back with interest. Some kicking over and back ends in Tom Wright finding touch.
19 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia penalised for a knock-on by Len Ikitau. Gibson to Russell who tries a kick-chase but it’s safely dealt with and the Lions have another lineout.
21 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia win a scrum as Bundee Aki gets wrapped up and held up.
They convert the scrum into a maul and try a kick over the top which doesn’t work out but we’ll be coming back for a scrum penalty.
Australia are really dictating the opening exchanges here.
22 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Lions penalty!! Tadhg Beirne and Maro Itoje combine to earn the turnover.
The visitors finally get some change on the ground but there’s a small bit of a needle developing now. T
23 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
The scuffle finally dies down as the referee has a chat with both sides. Will Skelton receives a stern warning that he could be facing the sin-bin if he doesn’t control his aggression.
25 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Finn Russell knock-on!
The ball bounces straight out of his hands and Australia are attacking with intent now. They’re sniffing out a second try with some slick passing.
26 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
They’re into double-digits with the phases and the referee has signalled for Australia advantage too. They move the ball out wide but Keenan does well to cut them off.
27 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia penalty. The Lions are really up against it here as Lynagh goes for the corner.
Set-piece coming up.
27 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Blow for the Lions as Itoje is withdrawn for a HIA.
Ollie Chessum is on.
28 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
The Australia lineout is good and they’re trying to maul forward.
29 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Lions turnover!!!
Tom Curry wins on the ground, Australia couldn’t present the ball cleanly and the cheers go up from the boys in red.
Lions win the scrum.
30 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia win a scum after Aki knocks the ball on. The rain is coming down again, making the ball difficult to handle.
Australia will try to squeeze through for another try.
32 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Good tackle from Russell but Australia still have possession.
The good news is that the Lions are standing firm but can’t win it back.
32 mins: Australia 5-0 Lions
Australia win a penalty for an offside. Lynagh calls for the tee to take the points.
33 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
And the kick in front of the posts is good as Australia extend their advantage.
36 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Gibson-Park puts in for a Lions scrum.
The ball is sprayed out wide to Freeman. A penalty follows which Russell taps to keep the move going.
Now, it’s Australia’s turn to defend.
38 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Australia penalty!
Brilliant defensive work as Lions penalised for offside when Jack Conan was trying to release. Nothing is going right so far.
Lions change: Owen Farrell comes on for Tommy Freeman who has blood coming from his nose. Huw Jones moves out to the wing.
39 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Gibson-Park does well to pounce on the ball in the air. Russell tries to nail a 50:22 but it’s well short and Tom Wright claims the mark.
Half-time is looming.
Half-Time! Australia 8-0 Lions
Australia 8-0 Lions
It’s been a scrappy, messy first half and Australia deservedly have their eight-point lead.
Dylan Pietsch went in at the corner to give them the early advantage and Tom Lynagh added a penalty to firmly put Lions on the back foot.
There’s more bad news for the Lions as Maro Itoje and Tommy Freeman have both failed HIAs.
Andy Farrell’s side have a lot of work to do in the second half.
Second-half: Australia 8-0 Lions
42 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Keenan tries to take in the air but the ball slips through. The referee calls for a Lions penalty as James Ryan is down and needs immediate attention.
A scrap develops but it was hard to see what happened.
43 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
The replay footage shows Ryan take a knee to the face while trying to get low for the tackle. Play has been stopped and he’s being treated on the pitch.
42 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Meanwhile, Australia’s Tom Lynagh has failed a HIA. Ryan is still receiving attention and the cart is out to bring him safely off the field.
Play Suspended! Australia 8-0 Lions
Australia 8-0 Lions
So, play has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions as there is a lightning warning.
Thankfully, Ryan is carried off the field and will hopefully be ok after that nasty knock to the head.
Australia 8-0 Lions
We’re hearing that the play will be suspended for 30 minutes as there was a lightning strike within 10km of the Accor stadium.
This will be a tricky challenge for Andy Farrell and Joe Schmidt to guide their teams through this extended stoppage.
Balsy stuff with the threat of lightning around
James Ryan raising his hand as he’s stretchered off
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Australia 8-0 Lions
So the match will resume at 12.50 as the players return to the field.
Australia 8-0 Lions
It looks like we’re ready to go again. Whichever team manages that unexpected stoppage the best will have a great chance of going on to win here.
Play resumes! Australia 8-0 Lions
45 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
So it’s Australia who make the brighter start to the restart with an early attack through Taniela Tupou. But he drops the ball and Lions put in for the scrum.
He’s then penalised in the scrum and Lions can clear the danger here.
44 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Lions change: Ellis Genge replaces Furlong.
48 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Lions lose their lineout and get pushed back to the halfway line where they lose another lineout.
50 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
More errors from the Lions.
Russell does brilliantly to put the ball across into space for Huw Jones to collect. He tries to dink the ball forward but he fails to execute and Australia have possession again.
53 mins: Australia 8-0 Lions
Lions win a lineout after Tom Curry and Jac Morgan won a penalty with a brilliant turnover.
But again, the work is undone by an unforced error as Aki knocks on.
TRY! Australia 15-0 Lions (Max Jorgensen ’54)
57 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions
That’s a big blow for the Lions!
Some really poor handling and poor reactions allows Max Jorgensen to run in along the wing unopposed and slide over for a simple conversion attempt for Ben Donaldson.
They need a score soon to restore some calm.
And now the TMO is reviewing a challenge by Russell.
58 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions
The referee is happy that Russell has no case to answer for as play resumes. The Lions will put in for a scrum after the ball bounces away from Wright.
59 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions
Meanwhile, Ronán Kelleher came on earlier for Sheehan.
59 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions
Brilliant from Keenan to field a kick from Russell. There’s a real chance on here for the Lions.
60 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions
Brilliant carry from Beirne. Nearly at the five-metre line. It has to come now.
60 mins: Australia 15-0 Lions
Ball goes out of play and we’re coming back for a Lions penalty.
TRY! Australia 15-7 Lions (Jac Morgan ’62)
64 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions
We’re back!
Jac Morgan powers over the line after Kelleher did a quick tap and go. Ollie Chessum and Will Stuart helped him over as well. Russell adds the extras.
66 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions
Morgan with a high tackle and Australia win the penalty. They’ll look to just take the sting out of the game now after that Lions try.
67 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions
Australia come close to a third try from the lineout as Len Ikitau tries to stretch over. They fumble possession but play is brought back for another Australia penalty.
69 mins: Australia 15-7 Lions
Some brilliant defensive work from the Lions to keep Australia out. Dylan Pietsch drops the ball just as he was about to cross over.
But it’s another Australia penalty and Kelleher has been sent to the bin. And Tom Curry looks in distress as he makes way. Sheehan is back on.
Australia scrum coming up.
TRY! Australia 22-7 Lions (Tate McDermott ’70)
72 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions
Brilliant from McDermott to dart inside and uses his power and drive to reach over and provide a third try for the hosts. It’s an easy conversion for Donaldson and that could be that. Is there any way back for the Lions now with eight minutes left?
74 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions
Kinghorn makes a great take but he’s forced into touch.
75 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions
Replacement Jeremy Williams wins a penalty and there’s a huge cheer among the Australia crew. They know it’s close now as the Lions just cannot keep clean possession.
77 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions
Beirne was through but he gets sandwiched as the ball spills forward. The referee is reviewing the play and it looks like a high tackle by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.
The deliberations continue.
78 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions
So there is a penalty for the Lions but it’s for a late challenge on Ben Earl after he released the ball to Beirne.
Lions claim the lineout and they charge.
79 mins: Australia 22-7 Lions
Ball spills and play comes back for another Lions penalty.
TRY! Australia 22-12 Lions (Will Stuart ’80)
Australia 22-12 Lions
Well, that’s it
Will Stuart gets in for a late consolation score but it was all Australia today.
They set the tone in the first half with a try from Dylan Pietsch. A Tom Lynagh penalty gave them an 8-0 half-time lead.
And then came some big disruptions. James Ryan took a big hit to the head and was stretchered off. And then play was suspended for 30 minutes due to the threat of lightning and the Lions just couldn’t reset with the break.
Max Jorgensen got in for Australia’s second try and while Jac Morgan gave the Lions some hope with a try, Tate McDermott killed off any chance of a comeback with Australia’s third try.
Will Stuart had the last act of the third Test with a consolation try for the Lions. And that’s all she wrote folks!
Before you go, have a read of Murray Kinsella’s match report live from Sydney here
Well, that’s all from us, folks.
And that’s the end of the line for the Lions series.
We hope you enjoyed all the coverage and we look forward to having you with us again soon.
All the best!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Australia Lions Minute-by-Minute Rugby third test