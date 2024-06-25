Stunning Austria top Group D after 3-2 thriller with Dutch

FRANCE FAILED TO top Group D after they were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty in Dortmund.

Poland were unable to progress to the round of 16 after losing to the Netherlands and Austria in their first two group games but they came closest to the opener through Lewandowski on his first start of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the side after suffering a broken nose and had a couple of chances at the end of the first period but France went into the interval without any of their own players scoring a goal in the tournament yet.

Mbappe put France ahead from the penalty spot for his first goal in a European Championships and, after Poland were awarded a penalty of their own, Lewandowski’s retaken strike 11 minutes from time meant France finished second behind Austria, who beat Netherlands.

That victory was secured by Marcel Sabitzer’s goal 10 minutes from time in a dramatic 3-2 win.

Ralf Rangnick’s well-organised side were twice pegged back in an entertaining contest in Berlin but Sabitzer had the final say 10 minutes from time.

Memphis Depay had equalised for the Dutch. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A Donyell Malen own goal gave Austria an early lead with Romano Schmid putting them back in front after a Cody Gakpo leveller.

Memphis Depay scored the Netherlands’ second equaliser but it was not enough as Austria leapfrogged both them and France.

Austria earned reward for a bright start after just six minutes as Malen turned the ball into his own net from a low Alexander Prass cross.

Netherlands struggled to respond with Tijjani Reijnders slicing well wide and Malen badly spurning a chance to atone when he scuffed a shot.

Austria continued to look the more dangerous with Sabitzer having an effort blocked and forcing a save from Bart Verbruggen. Florian Grillitsch also tested the keeper before Marko Arnautovic fluffed a good chance.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman sent Xavi Simons on to reinvigorate his side after just 35 minutes and it paid off when his break lead to Gakpo’s fine equaliser.

The Dutch were not level for long as the impressive Schmid got on the end of a fine Grillitsch cross to power in a header, via a deflection.

The Netherlands pulled level again when Depay controlled a nod down from Wout Weghorst and fired in, with an initial ruling he handled being overturned by VAR.

Austria were not done and hit back once again as Sabitzer found space on the left of the area and then smashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.