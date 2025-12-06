Ballyboden St Enda's lift third Leinster senior football title after second-half surge

Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) 2-18

Athy (Kildare) 1-14

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

FORMER ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Ballyboden St Enda’s turned on the style again at Croke Park, powering to a third Leinster club SFC title with a brilliant second-half performance.

Ryan Basquel’s goal was all that stood between the sides at half-time but a wind-assisted third quarter demolition allowed ‘Boden to turn that three-point advantage into a 14-point lead with around 10 minutes to go.

And that was pretty much that with the 2016 All-Ireland winners outscoring Athy by 1-9 to 0-1 in the 20 or so minutes immediately after half-time.

All of their big guns fired as Ballyboden claimed their third title in a decade.

Former All-Star Colm Basquel and Dublin colleague Ross McGarry scored 0-9 between them while county hurler Patrick Dunleavy added their second goal during that third quarter onslaught.

Galway star Cein D’Arcy was to the fore also as Ballyboden clinched the silverware and booked their passage through to the 3/4 January All-Ireland semi-final against the winners of tomorrow’s Munster final between Dingle and St Finbarr’s.

Eamon O’Reilly has put together a strong Ballyboden side who ensured that Dublin’s domination of the provincial championship continues with 11 of the last 13 titles now going to the capital.

Ballyboden were looking to stretch their own perfect record in Leinster to nine games, a winning run that stretches back to 2009.

They were beaten by Garrycastle of Westmeath in a provincial semi-final back then, the same club that inflicted Athy’s previous Leinster defeat, in 2011.

James McGrath’s absence this time was significant for Athy, the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year member aggravating a hamstring injury in the semi-final.

But teenage full-forward Colm Moran was available for the Kildare champions despite a quad niggle, alongside Leaving Cert student Ronan Kelly.

When possible, Athy kicked long, early passes down to the young duo – with mixed results.

Moran was turned over a couple of times early on but, tracked by Brian Bobbett, also kicked a point and laid off several useful passes.

Advertisement

Ardscoil na Trionoide student Kelly had a terrific head-to-head with ‘Boden defender Ryan Baynes, booting two wides but also slotting a score and setting up two others.

Five-time Dublin champions Ballyboden just found the scores a little easier to come by, running up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead initially.

And while Athy fought back to level the game three times, up to 0-6 apiece, the Dubliners were again able to put daylight between the teams.

Ronan Kelly of Athy in action. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan Basquel’s 27th minute goal was a huge score in the contest of a tight game at that stage. The former Dublin attacker latched onto a long ball down the left, shook off Darren Lawler’s challenge and fired a shot that goalkeeper James Roycroft got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

Ballyboden were decent value for their 1-7 to 0-7 half-time lead and, crucially, had the wind advantage in the second-half.

Kildare captain Kevin Feely, their leading scorer with 0-7, scored a two-pointer for Athy early on but they probably needed at least another given the elements.

Ballyboden restarted strongly, snipping three points in a row from Ryan O’Dwyer, Daire Sweeney and Antrim man Peter Healy to lead by six 1-10 to 1-7.

Big gaps were opening up in Athy’s defence now and Ballyboden took advantage. Firstly, McGarry cut through the centre and clipped a point and then Colm Basquel knocked over a two-pointer.

Dunleavy all but killed the contest with his 44th minute goal, capitalising with a close range finish after D’Arcy and McGarry combined on the left.

Now Ballyboden led by 2-13 to 0-8 and, as if they needed a helping hand, stretched the gap to 12 with a handy tap over free from an Athy 4/3 breach.

The margin was out to 14 points before Athy finally found a second wind. Sean Moore has been excellent for them all season and chipped in with 0-3 late on while substitute Ben Purcell sniped a goal but it was too little, too late.

Ballyboden St Enda’s scorers: Ross McGarry 0-5, Daire Sweeney 0-4 (3 frees), Colm Basquel 0-4 (1 2pt score), Ryan Basquel 1-0, Patrick Dunleavy 1-0, Ryan O’Dwyer 0-2, Cein D’Arcy 0-2, Peter Healy 0-1.

Athy scorers: Kevin Feely 0-7 (1 2pt score, 3 frees), Ben Purcell 1-0, Sean Moore 0-4 (1 2pt free, 1 free), Niall Kelly 0-1 (1 free), Colm Moran 0-1, Ronan Kelly 0-1.

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Hugh O’Sullivan

3. Cathal Flaherty, 2. Brian Bobbett, 19. Ryan Baynes

6. Alex Gavin, 7. Pa Warren, 5. Patrick Dunleavy

8. Cein D’Arcy, 9. James Holland

13. Ross McGarry, 14. Ryan O’Dwyer, 4. Peter Healy

12. Ryan Basquel, 11. Colm Basquel, 15. Daire Sweeney

Subs

26. Callum O’Dwyer for Ryan Basquel (47)

22. Harry Donaghy for Warren (49)

21. Shane Clayton for Baynes (54)

17. Kieran Kennedy for Colm Basquel (60)

20. Darren O’Reilly for O’Dwyer (61)

Athy

16. James Roycroft

3. Michael Spillane, 5. Padraic Spillane, 4. Darren Lawler

19. Mark Hyland, 6. Cathal McCarron, 2. Sean Moore

8. Kevin Feely, 9. David Hyland (captain)

10. Brian Maher, 11. Barry Kelly, 12. Conor Doyle

13. Ronan Kelly, 14. Colm Moran, 15. Niall Kelly

Subs

23. Ben Purcell for Moran (42)

17. Sean Bride for Mark Hyland (47)

21. Conor Kelly for Barry Kelly (47)

28. Cian Keaveney for Maher (54)

13. Kieran Farrell for Doyle (57)

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath).