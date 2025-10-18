Ballyboden outgun Na Fianna to win fifth Dublin SFC crown

Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-16

Na Fianna 1-12

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

A DUBLIN SFC that began with Ballyboden St Endas beating Na Fianna also ended that way, the Firhouse Road men claiming their fifth county crown at Parnell Park.

Ballyboden beat Na Fianna by 17 points in their group opener but while they only had four points to spare at the end of this final, they were good value for the win again.

Galway’s Cein D’Arcy struck the killer goal in the 53rd minute to leave his team seven points clear at that stage.

Na Fianna were dreaming of a landmark double as their hurlers are also through to next weekend’s decider.

But while Tom Gray’s side were level with 43 minutes on the clock, they were powerless to prevent ‘Boden from taking over completely after that.

Former All-Star Colm Basquel put in a huge shift for ‘Boden in difficult conditions, scoring two points and winning no less than five frees that Daire Sweeney converted.

Sweeney top scored again with eight points as the 2016 All-Ireland winners opened up a nine-point lead at one stage late on.

They’ll have plenty of time to celebrate as they don’t meet the Wexford champions in a Leinster club quarter-final until November 16.

Rain fell throughout, mitigating against a repeat of the high scoring August encounter when ‘Boden began their campaign by beating Na Fianna 4-23 to 3-9.

Former Clare star Keelan Sexton played in that game but missed out this time while ex-Dublin attacker Ryan Basquel and Kieran Kennedy were late withdrawals too.

All eyes were on Sweeney for ‘Boden after his terrific 2-8 in the dramatic semi-final win over 2024 champions Cuala.

He slotted five first-half points into the golf club end of the Donneycarney venue but also winced at three wides.

Na Fianna had the first-half wind advantage, and it was significant, but they only really got it going for a 10 minute spell midway through the half.

They scored six of their seven first-half points in that period, pinning ‘Boden in on their own kick-out and punishing them with a series of scores.

Conor McHugh’s peach of a point from the left wing was the pick of the bunch and the dual star played in ex-Dublin footballer Ciaran Reddin for another.

But the Mobhi Road men spent much of their time funnelling back and protecting the D as the likes of Jonny Cooper and Eoin Murchan dug in.

Na Fianna’s James Doran was also foiled with a goal attempt by a terrific Peter Healy tackle.

Basquel grabbed an early point for ‘Boden as they initially opened up a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage.

Wearing number 11 but flitting between the two attacking lines, Basquel also won two frees that Sweeney converted while Ryan O’Dwyer nailed a beauty from the left wing too.

But it was anyone’s game and they were level again at 0-8 and 0-9 after the restart.

Ballyboden defender Healy then showed his attacking ability, capitalising on the stiff wind for a 44th minute two-pointer.

The influential Ryan O’Dwyer added a point and suddenly the southsiders led by three, 0-12 to 0-9.

Sweeney stretched the gap to four with his seventh point and now there was real daylight between them.

The D’Arcy goal left ‘Boden 1-14 to 0-10 clear and while Na Fianna rallied late on with a goal from sub Sexton, it was far too late to be meaningful.

Ballyboden St Endas scorers: Daire Sweeney 0-8 (7f), Cein D’Arcy 1-0, Peter Healy 0-2 (tp), Colm Basquel 0-2, Ryan O’Dwyer 0-2, Alex Gavin 0-1, James Holland 0-1.

Na Fianna scorers: Conor McHugh 0-5 (2f), Brian O’Leary 0-4 (3f), Keelan Sexton 1-0, James Doran 0-2, Ciaran Reddin 0-1.

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Hugh O’Sullivan

2. Brian Bobbett

3. Shane Clayton

4. Cathal Flaherty

5. Alex Gavin

6. Peter Healy

20. Patrick Warren

8. Cein D’Arcy

9. James Holland

25. John McGuire

14. Ryan O’Dwyer

12. James Madden

10. Ross McGarry

11. Colm Basquel

15. Daire Sweeney

Subs:

18. Ryan Baines for Clayton (3, inj)

24. Callum O’Dwyer for McGuire (45)

7. Kieran Kennedy for Warren (51)

22. Harry Donaghy for Healy (58)

17. Darren O’Reilly for Madden (60)

Na Fianna

1. David O’Hanlon

2. Fiachra Potts

4. Adam Rafter

3. Jonny Cooper

7. Niall McGovern

6. Eoin Murchan

5. Oscar Donohoe

9. James Doran

10. Killian Deeley

8. Conor Early

11. Brian O’Leary

12. David Quinn

17. Conor McHugh

13. Ciaran Reddin

15. Sean Caffrey

Subs

18. Vinny Flynn for Deeley (34)

14. Keelan Sexton for Caffrey (46)

23. Daragh Kennedy for McGovern (49)

25. Diarmuid Clerkin for Quinn (51)

21. David Lacey for Reddin (56)

Referee: Darren Delaney (Wanderers).