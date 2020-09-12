This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

Dublin senior champions Ballyboden overcome St Jude's to book first of the 2020 final spots

A Simon Lambert goal proved to be the decisive score as the holders march on.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 8:18 PM
12 minutes ago 615 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203149
Kevin McManamon on the ball for St Jude's.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Kevin McManamon on the ball for St Jude's.
Kevin McManamon on the ball for St Jude's.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS BALLYBODEN have booked their place in the 2020 Dublin SFC final after clinching a three-point win over St Jude’s.

Simon Lambert and Robbie McDaid both hit the net for the holders in a 2-11 to 1-11 victory over the 2018 senior finalists. 

Ballyboden were just two points in front when Lambert grabbed that vital goal late in the second half, but Jude’s fought to the end thanks to a Simon King goal shortly after.

Niall Coakley then cut the gap to two points before Tom Hayes tapped over the insurance score to send the reigning champions into the final.

McDaid’s goal arrived in the seventh minute of the first half to give Ballyboden an early advantage, before a point from Ryan Basquel helped them into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It was 1-7 to 0-6 in Ballyboden’s favour by half-time, with the Firhouse side losing Declan O’Mahony to a black card before the break.

The sides continued to trade scores after the restart, with Coakley and Basquel among the scoreres for both sides.

Lambert’s goal ultimately proved decisive for Ballyboden who finished the semi-final with 14 men after their goalkeeper Darragh Gogan was red-carded. 

Ballyboden will now go onto face either Ballymun Kickhams or Kilmacud Crokes who face off in the other senior semi-final tomorrow at 4.30pm. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie