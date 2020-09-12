Dublin senior champions Ballyboden overcome St Jude's to book first of the 2020 final spots

Kevin McManamon on the ball for St Jude's.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS BALLYBODEN have booked their place in the 2020 Dublin SFC final after clinching a three-point win over St Jude’s.

Simon Lambert and Robbie McDaid both hit the net for the holders in a 2-11 to 1-11 victory over the 2018 senior finalists.

Ballyboden were just two points in front when Lambert grabbed that vital goal late in the second half, but Jude’s fought to the end thanks to a Simon King goal shortly after.

Niall Coakley then cut the gap to two points before Tom Hayes tapped over the insurance score to send the reigning champions into the final.

McDaid’s goal arrived in the seventh minute of the first half to give Ballyboden an early advantage, before a point from Ryan Basquel helped them into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead.

Commiserations to our neighbours St.Judes. It was a hard fought but fair game, one which deserved a crowd. — Ballyboden St Endas (@Bodengaa) September 12, 2020

It was 1-7 to 0-6 in Ballyboden’s favour by half-time, with the Firhouse side losing Declan O’Mahony to a black card before the break.

The sides continued to trade scores after the restart, with Coakley and Basquel among the scoreres for both sides.

Lambert’s goal ultimately proved decisive for Ballyboden who finished the semi-final with 14 men after their goalkeeper Darragh Gogan was red-carded.

Ballyboden will now go onto face either Ballymun Kickhams or Kilmacud Crokes who face off in the other senior semi-final tomorrow at 4.30pm.

