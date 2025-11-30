Ballygunner in control as they land Munster hurling final win over Éire Óg Ennis

WE HAVE WITNESSED this from Ballygunner before but it merits another retelling.
They now stand atop of the Munster club hurling summit on their own, their sixth senior title delivered in some style.
This was their fourth championship win in five seasons, a return to normal service after the setback twelve months ago against Sarsfields. For six of their starters, it means they will collect their fifth medal as they have persisted since the 2018 breakthrough for the modern group.
Éire Óg Ennis were the latest Clare outfit to discover how formidable Ballygunner can be in these final scenarios, just like Ballyea in 2022 (nine-point defeat) and Clonlara in 2023 (twelve-point loss).
The underdogs made a bright start to instil some hope as they went ahead 0-3 to 0-2 after eight minutes but were outscored 0-10 to 0-1 for the remainder of the half. Dessie Hutchinson spearhead the winners’ output up front, five points in the first half alone and a tally of seven overall.
Éire Óg gained some traction to cut the gap to seven in the final quarter and free-taker Danny Russell’s accuracy kept the scoreboard ticking over. He amassed 1-6 overall, drilling home a late penalty after Shane O’Donnell, who persisted admirably throughout in the face of immense defensive pressure, was fouled.
But in truth the outcome was never rooted in doubt with Ballygunner advancing to face the victors of next Saturday’s Leinster showpiece between Ballyhale Shamrocks and St Martin’s.
More to follow...
Advertisement
Éire Óg’s Shane O’Donnell and Paddy Leavey of Ballygunner. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Scorers for Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson 0-7, Pauric Mahony 0-5 (0-4f), Patrick Fitzgerald 0-4 (0-1f), Peter Hogan 0-3, Conor Sheahan 0-1, Mikey Mahony 0-1.
Scorers for Éire Óg Ennis: Danny Russell 1-6 (0-6f, 1-0 pen), Oran Cahill 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Darren Moroney 0-1.
Ballygunner
1. Stephen O’Keeffe
4. Tadhg Foley, 3. Ian Kenny, 2. Aaron O’Neill
5. Harry Ruddle, 6. Philip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power
8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey
12. Peter Hogan, 11. Pauric Mahony, 15. Mikey Mahony
10. Dessie Hutchinson, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald, 14. Kevin Mahony
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ballygunner in control as they land Munster hurling final win over Éire Óg Ennis
Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-21
Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) 1-9
WE HAVE WITNESSED this from Ballygunner before but it merits another retelling.
They now stand atop of the Munster club hurling summit on their own, their sixth senior title delivered in some style.
This was their fourth championship win in five seasons, a return to normal service after the setback twelve months ago against Sarsfields. For six of their starters, it means they will collect their fifth medal as they have persisted since the 2018 breakthrough for the modern group.
Éire Óg Ennis were the latest Clare outfit to discover how formidable Ballygunner can be in these final scenarios, just like Ballyea in 2022 (nine-point defeat) and Clonlara in 2023 (twelve-point loss).
The underdogs made a bright start to instil some hope as they went ahead 0-3 to 0-2 after eight minutes but were outscored 0-10 to 0-1 for the remainder of the half. Dessie Hutchinson spearhead the winners’ output up front, five points in the first half alone and a tally of seven overall.
Éire Óg gained some traction to cut the gap to seven in the final quarter and free-taker Danny Russell’s accuracy kept the scoreboard ticking over. He amassed 1-6 overall, drilling home a late penalty after Shane O’Donnell, who persisted admirably throughout in the face of immense defensive pressure, was fouled.
But in truth the outcome was never rooted in doubt with Ballygunner advancing to face the victors of next Saturday’s Leinster showpiece between Ballyhale Shamrocks and St Martin’s.
More to follow...
Éire Óg’s Shane O’Donnell and Paddy Leavey of Ballygunner. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Scorers for Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson 0-7, Pauric Mahony 0-5 (0-4f), Patrick Fitzgerald 0-4 (0-1f), Peter Hogan 0-3, Conor Sheahan 0-1, Mikey Mahony 0-1.
Scorers for Éire Óg Ennis: Danny Russell 1-6 (0-6f, 1-0 pen), Oran Cahill 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Darren Moroney 0-1.
Ballygunner
1. Stephen O’Keeffe
4. Tadhg Foley, 3. Ian Kenny, 2. Aaron O’Neill
5. Harry Ruddle, 6. Philip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power
8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey
12. Peter Hogan, 11. Pauric Mahony, 15. Mikey Mahony
10. Dessie Hutchinson, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald, 14. Kevin Mahony
Subs
Éire Óg Ennis
1. Darragh Stack
2. Fionan Treacy, 3. Ciaran Russell, 4. Liam Corry
17. Jarlath Collins, 6. Aaron Fitzgerald, 5. Robert Loftus
8. Oran Cahill, 11. David Reidy
12. David McNamara, 9. Darren Moroney, 25. Tom Kavanagh
15. Marco Cleary, 10. Shane O’Donnell, 14. Danny Russell
Subs
Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ballygunner club Éire Óg GAA Hurling Munster the Gunners