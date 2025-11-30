Ballygunner in control as they land Munster hurling final win over Éire Óg Ennis

Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-21

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) 1-9

WE HAVE WITNESSED this from Ballygunner before but it merits another retelling.

They now stand atop of the Munster club hurling summit on their own, their sixth senior title delivered in some style.

This was their fourth championship win in five seasons, a return to normal service after the setback twelve months ago against Sarsfields. For six of their starters, it means they will collect their fifth medal as they have persisted since the 2018 breakthrough for the modern group.

Éire Óg Ennis were the latest Clare outfit to discover how formidable Ballygunner can be in these final scenarios, just like Ballyea in 2022 (nine-point defeat) and Clonlara in 2023 (twelve-point loss).

The underdogs made a bright start to instil some hope as they went ahead 0-3 to 0-2 after eight minutes but were outscored 0-10 to 0-1 for the remainder of the half. Dessie Hutchinson spearhead the winners’ output up front, five points in the first half alone and a tally of seven overall.

Éire Óg gained some traction to cut the gap to seven in the final quarter and free-taker Danny Russell’s accuracy kept the scoreboard ticking over. He amassed 1-6 overall, drilling home a late penalty after Shane O’Donnell, who persisted admirably throughout in the face of immense defensive pressure, was fouled.

But in truth the outcome was never rooted in doubt with Ballygunner advancing to face the victors of next Saturday’s Leinster showpiece between Ballyhale Shamrocks and St Martin’s.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Éire Óg’s Shane O’Donnell and Paddy Leavey of Ballygunner. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson 0-7, Pauric Mahony 0-5 (0-4f), Patrick Fitzgerald 0-4 (0-1f), Peter Hogan 0-3, Conor Sheahan 0-1, Mikey Mahony 0-1.

Scorers for Éire Óg Ennis: Danny Russell 1-6 (0-6f, 1-0 pen), Oran Cahill 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Darren Moroney 0-1.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

4. Tadhg Foley, 3. Ian Kenny, 2. Aaron O’Neill

5. Harry Ruddle, 6. Philip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 11. Pauric Mahony, 15. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald, 14. Kevin Mahony

Subs

19. Mark Hartley for Pauric Mahony (46)

22. Cormac Power for Kevin Mahony (54)

18. Eoin Cuddihy for Fitzgerald (57)

17. Eoin O’Brien for Foley (58)

20. Billy O’Keeffe for Ruddle (64)

Éire Óg Ennis

1. Darragh Stack

2. Fionan Treacy, 3. Ciaran Russell, 4. Liam Corry

17. Jarlath Collins, 6. Aaron Fitzgerald, 5. Robert Loftus

8. Oran Cahill, 11. David Reidy

12. David McNamara, 9. Darren Moroney, 25. Tom Kavanagh

15. Marco Cleary, 10. Shane O’Donnell, 14. Danny Russell

Subs

7. Rian Mulcahy for Corry (36)

18. James O’Dwyer for McNamara (45)

13. Darren O’Brien for Kavanagh (46)

19. Conor Perrill for Cahill (50)

22. Eoin O’Regan for Reidy (55)

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)