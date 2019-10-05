This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid after tragic passing of Ballyhale club member with senior quarter-final postponed

Ballyhale’s Kilkenny senior quarter-final against Clara was postponed as a mark of respect.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 8:45 PM
58 minutes ago 4,589 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4839054

ALL-IRELAND CLUB champions Ballyhale’s quarter-final tie in Kilkenny was postponed today as a mark of respect to a club member who passed away overnight tragically in a road accident.

Ballyhale Shamrocks were due to face Clara in the senior hurling tie this afternoon in Nowlan Park but the game will now take place at a later date.

The match had been set to be televised live on RTÉ but instead there was an alternative senior hurling double-header in Nowlan Park.

The first quarter-final between O’Loughlin Gaels and Mullinavat, which was switched from Danesfort, finished tied at 0-12 apiece with a replay now required.

In the second game Erins Own booked their semi-final place after defeating 2017 champions Dicksboro 1-8 to 1-6. Kilkenny senior Conor Fogarty grabbed a crucial goal for the winners from a late free with his county team-mate Bill Sheehan raising a late green flag for Dicksboro.

The Ballyhale-Clara game is set to be re-arranged this week with the remaining quarter-final taking place at 12pm tomorrow between Rower-Inistioge and James Stephens.

Fintan O'Toole
