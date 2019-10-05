Tributes paid after tragic passing of Ballyhale club member with senior quarter-final postponed

ALL-IRELAND CLUB champions Ballyhale’s quarter-final tie in Kilkenny was postponed today as a mark of respect to a club member who passed away overnight tragically in a road accident.

Ballyhale Shamrocks were due to face Clara in the senior hurling tie this afternoon in Nowlan Park but the game will now take place at a later date.

Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA extends its deepest condolences to both the Aylward and Cullen families on the devastating loss of their son Eugene. As part of our Senior panel Eugene was a very popular young man and a friend to everyone who was lucky enough to have known him. pic.twitter.com/CyvFDfVfMe — Ballyhale Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) October 5, 2019

Our thoughts & prayers go out to everyone in Ballyhale at this sad time. Very sorry for your loss. RIP — Dicksboro GAA Club (@DicksboroGAA) October 5, 2019 Source: Dicksboro GAA Club /Twitter

Sincere condolences to d Aylward family& all in ⁦@BallyhaleGAA⁩ on d loss of one of their bright young hurlers. Eugene was always an easy going, happy go-lucky chap who always brightened up d room when he was in it- a gr8 character!We are all d better 4 knowing him. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/eKwacp0QPK — Andy Moloney (@Gunners1976) October 5, 2019

The match had been set to be televised live on RTÉ but instead there was an alternative senior hurling double-header in Nowlan Park.

The first quarter-final between O’Loughlin Gaels and Mullinavat, which was switched from Danesfort, finished tied at 0-12 apiece with a replay now required.

In the second game Erins Own booked their semi-final place after defeating 2017 champions Dicksboro 1-8 to 1-6. Kilkenny senior Conor Fogarty grabbed a crucial goal for the winners from a late free with his county team-mate Bill Sheehan raising a late green flag for Dicksboro.

The Ballyhale-Clara game is set to be re-arranged this week with the remaining quarter-final taking place at 12pm tomorrow between Rower-Inistioge and James Stephens.