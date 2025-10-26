Reid and Cody shine as Ballyhale clinch 21st Kilkenny hurling crown

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-18

O’Loughlin Gaels 0-12

Robert Cribbin reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS ARE the Kilkenny senior hurling champions for the first time since 2022 after they outgunned O’Loughlin Gaels in a surprisingly one sided county final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

A devastating second-half display set Henry Shefflin’s men on their way with their 21st county title moving them to the top of the Kilkenny SHC Roll of Honour ahead of Tullaroan.

Eoin Cody’s goal at the start of the second half proved crucial on the end result as it helped the Ballyhale side score 1-6 without reply in that same period with O’Loughlin’s struggling to keep tabs with their opponents.

O’Loughlin’s kept tabs with the champions throughout the opening half with Mark Bergin and Fionan Mackessy leading the fight but with the wind at their backs, they couldn’t build an advanatge as they went into the break on level terms.

Six TJ Reid points as well as Ronan and Darragh Corcoran finding the target were the Shamrocks tally in the first period but they were the more forceful of the two clubs with

eight wides resulting in the game being deadlocked at 0-8 apiece come the halfway mark.

After Liam Barron and Conor Heary swapped scores to start the second half, a close fought second half appeared on the cards but that couldn’t have been further from the truth as Shamrocks flexed their muscles in killer like fashion.

Eoin Cody’s goal which arrived after Jordan Molloy lost control of the ball in a dangerous area of the field proved the starting point for the winners and with TJ Reid, Niall Shortall, Richie Reid and Eoin Cody then adding to the point tally in quick succession, the game was all but over with 10 minutes remaining as the scoreline read 1-15 to 0-9 in Shamrocks favour.

O’Loughlin’s could only muster three points in response and with Conor Kelly getting a red card late on, Shamrocks saw out the final few minutes at their relative ease in what proved to be a disappointing encounter overall.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks : TJ Reid (0-11, 5fs and 3 65′s); Eoin Cody (1-1); Richie Reid (0-2); Darragh Corcoran, Ronan Corcoran, Liam Barron, Niall Shortall (0-1

each)

Scorers for O’Loughlin Gaels: Mark Bergin (0-4, 4fs); Fionan Mackessy (0-3, 1f); Conor Kelly (0-1, 1f); Owen Wall, Conor Heary, Jordan Molloy, Mikey Butler (0-1 each)

Ballyhale Shamrocks : Dean Mason; Killian Corcoran, Joey Holden, Brian Butler, Paddy Mullen, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Eoin Kennealy, Ronan Corcoran; Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody, TJ Reid; Liam Barron, Brian Cody, Niall Shortall.



Subs: Dara Mason for Butler, 52 mins; John Fitzpatrick for B.Cody, 56 mins; Stephen Barron for P.Mullen, 60 mins; Finnian Shefflin for L.Barron, 62 mins; Conor Walsh for R.Corcoran, 62 mins.

O’Loughlin Gaels: Stephen Murphy; Tony Forristal, Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler; Ronan Buckley, Paddy Deegan, Jordan Molloy; Jack Nolan, Eoin O’Shea; Luke Hogan, Conor Kelly, Conor Heary; Owen Wall, Fionan Mackessy, Mark Bergin.

Subs: Robbie Buckley for Bergin, 39 mins; Jamie Ryan for O’Shea, 44 mins; Greg Kelly for Hogan, 52 mins.

Referee: Conor Everard (Graigue Ballycallan)