Last seen in public producing what looked to many like just a moderate effort in a racecourse gallop at Newbury, after which he was found to be lame, Nicky Henderson once again worked miracles to bring a horse back to a peak from a lengthy absence.
His jumping was immaculate throughout and while market rival Lossiemouth struggled to go the fast gallop from an early stage, Nico de Boinville was motionless throughout and pinged the last on his way to a two-and-a-half-length victory as the 5-6 favourite.
The race was built up as a big clash between the best of England and Ireland, with Lossiemouth having had a run, winning nine of her 10 races since joining Willie Mullins and being in receipt of 7lb.
However, she never looked to be travelling with the zest of the 2023 Champion Hurdle hero, who has now regained his position at the head of the betting for this season’s renewal of the two-mile championship.
De Boinville was keen not press the button too soon and followed Burdett Road to the second-last. To Lossiemouth’s credit she stuck on and still held a glimmer of a chance at the final flight, but Constitution Hill showed all his old sparkle and in scenes reminiscent of when Desert Orchid and Kauto Star used to rule the Kempton roost, he was welcomed back to a huge reception.
Triumph for Joseph O'Brien and Paul Townend as Banbridge wins King George
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
BANBRIDGE CAME FROM the clouds to snatch the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase from Il Est Francais at Kempton Park.
The French raider, trained by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, had put in a spectacular display of jumping under James Reveley and turning into straight had extended his lead back out to around 10 lengths.
However, Paul Townend on the Joseph O’Brien-trained Banbridge (7-1) was working up a real head of steam and was making ground hand over fist on the exuberant front-runner, who had been so spectacular on this card 12 months ago.
Beginning to tire, Il Est Francais got in too tight to the last, handing Banbridge a chance and when he met it on a long stride, he landed with all the momentum and went on to win by a length and three-quarters.
Earlier, Constitution Hill returned from a year off the track to put up a brilliant display in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle.
Last seen in public producing what looked to many like just a moderate effort in a racecourse gallop at Newbury, after which he was found to be lame, Nicky Henderson once again worked miracles to bring a horse back to a peak from a lengthy absence.
His jumping was immaculate throughout and while market rival Lossiemouth struggled to go the fast gallop from an early stage, Nico de Boinville was motionless throughout and pinged the last on his way to a two-and-a-half-length victory as the 5-6 favourite.
The race was built up as a big clash between the best of England and Ireland, with Lossiemouth having had a run, winning nine of her 10 races since joining Willie Mullins and being in receipt of 7lb.
However, she never looked to be travelling with the zest of the 2023 Champion Hurdle hero, who has now regained his position at the head of the betting for this season’s renewal of the two-mile championship.
De Boinville was keen not press the button too soon and followed Burdett Road to the second-last. To Lossiemouth’s credit she stuck on and still held a glimmer of a chance at the final flight, but Constitution Hill showed all his old sparkle and in scenes reminiscent of when Desert Orchid and Kauto Star used to rule the Kempton roost, he was welcomed back to a huge reception.
