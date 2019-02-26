This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crowley leads Bandon past defending champions Glenstal in quarter-final replay

The out-half scored 21 points in this afternoon’s Munster Senior Schools Cup clash at Thomond Park.

By Eamon Hogan Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 5:41 PM
8 minutes ago 294 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4514492
Bandon are through to the Munster Senior Cup semi-finals.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Bandon are through to the Munster Senior Cup semi-finals.
Bandon are through to the Munster Senior Cup semi-finals.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bandon Grammar School 31

Glenstal Abbey 14

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL Glenstal Abbey’s reign as Munster Schools Senior Cup champions after scoring an impressive 31-14 quarter-final replay victory at Thomond Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Out-half Jack Crowley proved the Bandon Grammar hero as he helped himself to a terrific personal haul of 21 points as the West Cork side advanced to their second semi-final in the space of three seasons.

Bandon’s prize for their deserved victory is a date with Cork rivals PBC at Musgrave Park.

The winners laid the foundation for this victory in the opening half after which they led 21-7.

Bandon made the best possible start to the replay when impressive out-half and captain Crowley dotted down after just three minutes. He also duly converted his own try for a 7-0 lead.

To their credit, Glenstal Abbey, first time Cup winners in 2018, fought back strongly and drew level with a fine try from winger Dan O’Mahony, which out-half Caolan Dooley converted to tie up the scores at 7-7.

However, Bandon Grammar dominated the remainder of the opening half, led by their excellent back-row trio of John and Niall Beamish and the tireless Jason Connolly.

Jack Crowley kicks a conversion Crowley led the way for his side. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A 24th minute try from second-row Moses Lynn and one from flanker Connolly just before half-time, both converted by Crowley, stretched the advantage to 14 points at the break.

Whatever hopes Glenstal had of producing a storming second-half comeback were effectively ended when Crowley kicked a penalty goal three minutes after the restart.

Resilient Glenstal did manage a terrific try from fullback Taylor Gleeson, following an excellent move, with Dooley adding the extras.

However, Crowley’s second try of the game on the hour mark sealed Bandon’s passage into the semi-finals.

Bandon scorers:

Tries: Jack Crowley [2], Moses Lynn, James Connolly
Conversions: Jack Crowley [4 from 4]
Penalties: Jack Crowley [1 from 1].

Glenstal Abbey scorers:

Tries: Dan O’Mahony, Taylor Gleeson
Conversions: Caolan Dooley [2 from 2].

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Soren Minihane; Thomas Beare, Joshua D’Alton, Bruce Matthews, Harry Hall; Jack Crowley (captain), Ciaran Roberts; David Ogden, Michael Archer, Conor Heaney; Moses Lynn, Joshua Brady; Jason Connolly, John Beamish, Niall Beamish. Replacements used: Brian O’Donnell, Alex O’Connor, Christopher Coomey, Nicholas Greene, Sam Golden, Rowan Palmer, Robert O’Connor.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Taylor Gleeson; Daniel O’Mahony, Harry Benner, William Twomey, Emmet Aylward; Caolan Dooley (Capt), Brian Leonard; Donagh Hyland, Matthew Lynch, John Ashe; Tiernan Ryan, Cormac Frawley; Scott McKeown, Eoghan Fitzgerald, Niall Queally. Replacements used: Matthew Cannon, Seamus Kerrisk, Angus McDonald, Daragh Butler, Marcus Esmonde, Cian O’Farrell, Aidan Booth, Ruairi Woodcock.

Referee: Joy Neville.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eamon Hogan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    Second, second bottom - whatever: Six Nations form no indicator through Ireland's World Cup history
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie