Crowley leads Bandon past defending champions Glenstal in quarter-final replay

Bandon are through to the Munster Senior Cup semi-finals.

Bandon are through to the Munster Senior Cup semi-finals.

Bandon Grammar School 31

Glenstal Abbey 14

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL Glenstal Abbey’s reign as Munster Schools Senior Cup champions after scoring an impressive 31-14 quarter-final replay victory at Thomond Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Out-half Jack Crowley proved the Bandon Grammar hero as he helped himself to a terrific personal haul of 21 points as the West Cork side advanced to their second semi-final in the space of three seasons.

Bandon’s prize for their deserved victory is a date with Cork rivals PBC at Musgrave Park.

The winners laid the foundation for this victory in the opening half after which they led 21-7.

Bandon made the best possible start to the replay when impressive out-half and captain Crowley dotted down after just three minutes. He also duly converted his own try for a 7-0 lead.

To their credit, Glenstal Abbey, first time Cup winners in 2018, fought back strongly and drew level with a fine try from winger Dan O’Mahony, which out-half Caolan Dooley converted to tie up the scores at 7-7.

However, Bandon Grammar dominated the remainder of the opening half, led by their excellent back-row trio of John and Niall Beamish and the tireless Jason Connolly.

Crowley led the way for his side. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A 24th minute try from second-row Moses Lynn and one from flanker Connolly just before half-time, both converted by Crowley, stretched the advantage to 14 points at the break.

Whatever hopes Glenstal had of producing a storming second-half comeback were effectively ended when Crowley kicked a penalty goal three minutes after the restart.

Resilient Glenstal did manage a terrific try from fullback Taylor Gleeson, following an excellent move, with Dooley adding the extras.

However, Crowley’s second try of the game on the hour mark sealed Bandon’s passage into the semi-finals.

Bandon scorers:

Tries: Jack Crowley [2], Moses Lynn, James Connolly

Conversions: Jack Crowley [4 from 4]

Penalties: Jack Crowley [1 from 1].

Glenstal Abbey scorers:

Tries: Dan O’Mahony, Taylor Gleeson

Conversions: Caolan Dooley [2 from 2].

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Soren Minihane; Thomas Beare, Joshua D’Alton, Bruce Matthews, Harry Hall; Jack Crowley (captain), Ciaran Roberts; David Ogden, Michael Archer, Conor Heaney; Moses Lynn, Joshua Brady; Jason Connolly, John Beamish, Niall Beamish. Replacements used: Brian O’Donnell, Alex O’Connor, Christopher Coomey, Nicholas Greene, Sam Golden, Rowan Palmer, Robert O’Connor.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Taylor Gleeson; Daniel O’Mahony, Harry Benner, William Twomey, Emmet Aylward; Caolan Dooley (Capt), Brian Leonard; Donagh Hyland, Matthew Lynch, John Ashe; Tiernan Ryan, Cormac Frawley; Scott McKeown, Eoghan Fitzgerald, Niall Queally. Replacements used: Matthew Cannon, Seamus Kerrisk, Angus McDonald, Daragh Butler, Marcus Esmonde, Cian O’Farrell, Aidan Booth, Ruairi Woodcock.

Referee: Joy Neville.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: