Barcelona tie wonderkid Gavi down to new deal with €1bn release clause

Gavi being tracked by Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in the Champions League last night.

SPAIN MIDFIELDER GAVI has signed a contract extension with Barcelona until the summer of 2026, with a release clause set at €1 billion.

Gavi, 18, has been with the club since 2015, coming through the youth ranks ranks at La Masia and making his first-team debut during August 2021.

A statement from Barcelona read: “Barcelona and the player Pablo Paez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, have reached an agreement to extend his contract to 30 June 2026. The buy out clause is set at 1 billion euros.”

Gavi scored his first goal for Barca in December 2021 against Elche, becoming the club’s third youngest scorer.

The midfielder is also a key member of Luis Enrique’s international squad.

The Barca teenager earned his first cap in the Nations League against Italy last year to become the youngest player to ever represent Spain at senior level.

Home is where the heart is 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Ryr4mr3wA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 14, 2022

