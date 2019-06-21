This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona snap up promising Dutch defender Van Beijnen and give him €100m release clause

The 20-year-old full-back has arrived at Camp Nou on a free transfer from NAC Breda.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jun 2019, 9:05 AM
26 minutes ago 1,168 Views 1 Comment
The defender has played for NAC Breda, PSV and Willem II.
The defender has played for NAC Breda, PSV and Willem II.
The defender has played for NAC Breda, PSV and Willem II.

BARCELONA HAVE SIGNED Dutch full-back Mike van Beijnen on a two-year deal, the La Liga champions have announced.

Van Beijnen’s contract runs through to 2021, with the 20-year-old’s deal including a €100 million buyout clause.

He arrives on a free transfer from NAC Breda and will link up with Barcelona B for the 2019-20 season.

Van Beijnen, who also spent time with Eredivisie giants PSV and Willem II, is reportedly the son of Frenkie de Jong’s agent Ali Dursun.

Netherlands star De Jong agreed a €75 MILLION move to Barcelona from Dutch champions Ajax in January. The 22-year-old midfielder is preparing for his first pre-season with Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Van Beijnen will be hoping to join a fellow countryman in the first-team ranks at some stage. For now, though, he will be eased into the fold by those in Catalunya.

Revealing the deal on the club’s official website , Barca said in a statement: “Mike van Beijnen signed his contract with FC Barcelona this Thursday afternoon at the Ciutat Esportiva training ground.

“The right back, who has previously played for NAC Breda, PSV Eindhoven and Willem IIput pen to paper for the next two seasons, though to 2021. He arrives as a free agent and his buyout clause has been set at 100 million euros.

“He successfully passed the routine medical checks with the club medical services.”

There is the promise of more transfer business to come at Barca. A number of high-profile figures continue to be linked with the club during the summer transfer window.

It is expected that another forward will arrive at some stage, with possible deals for the likes of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar being mooted .

Any approach for the latter would see him returned to Camp Nou two years are making a record-breaking switch to France.

The42 Team

