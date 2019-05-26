This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona gear up for clear-out as president admits players will leave

Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are among the stars rumoured to be close to the exit after a disastrous end to the season.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 May 2019, 2:28 PM
25 minutes ago 1,519 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4653913
Valencia stunned Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
Valencia stunned Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
Valencia stunned Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

A NUMBER OF Barcelona stars may be packing their bags in anticipation of a summer clear-out after president Josep Bartomeu revealed that some players will be let go. 

The Catalans finished their season on a low note with a 2-1 defeat in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on Saturday. 

Lionel Messi’s late goal was not enough to bring Barca back into the game after Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo had given Los Che a commanding lead in the first half, and the pre-match favourites were forced to relinquish the Copa after four straight victories in the competition. 

That reverse also set the seal on a disastrous run-in for a side that was in contention for a treble less than a month ago. 

La Liga was won with ease, but Barca’s Champions League dreams were similarly extinguished in painful fashion at Anfield when Liverpool stormed to a 4-0 win to overturn a seemingly unassailable first-leg advantage and reach the final. 

As a result, several of Ernesto Valverde’s charges – as well as the coach himself – may find their places at Camp Nou under threat. 

Spain Soccer Copa del Rey Valencia struck twice in quick succession to snatch an unlikely Copa del Rey victory over Barcelona on Saturday. Source: Miguel Morenatti

Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are two established first-teamers considered for a sale, while Barca have already moved to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Ajax – and more new names are expected. 

“The season ends with the La Liga title. It wasn’t to be in the Copa del Rey and we keep moving forward,” Bartomeu signalled to reporters in the wake of Copa del Rey defeat in Seville.

Every year new players come in. So far we have confirmed De Jong’s signing and now we will work on bringing in others and moving players on, as is normal every summer.

“Now is not the moment to do anything. There are always new signings, but now is not the moment to talk about it.”

De Jong’s Ajax team-mate Matthijs de Ligt is one man mentioned as a possible Barca transfer target this summer, while an approach is also expected for Antoine Griezmann after Atletico Madrid’s World Cup winner revealed he would not be staying at the Wanda Metropolitana beyond the 2018-19 season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie