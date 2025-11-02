'I was gutted for him' - Barrett says he will support Beirne

ALL BLACKS OUT-half Beauden Barrett said he will support Ireland second row Tadhg Beirne in any disciplinary hearing following the Irishman’s red card for a high tackle on the Kiwi.

Beirne was given a 20-minute red card for making contact with Barrett’s head early on in New Zealand’s 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago yesterday.

The controversial incident saw Beirne shown a yellow card initially, but an off-field review by foul play review officer Dan Jones saw Beirne’s sanction upgraded to a red card.

But Barrett said he will do whatever he can to make sure Beirne faces no further punishment after his red card.

“I spoke to Tadhg after the game and I was gutted for him, to be honest,” said Barrett.

“It’s one of these unfortunate parts of the game. I didn’t expect the ball. I was hoping that Cam [Roigard] would have played the other option. [Tadhg] had no option and he didn’t intentionally put a shot on me.

“I can’t hide for the fact that I copped a shoulder to somewhere up there. That’s what happened. I’ll support him in terms of mitigating whatever happens next because I don’t feel there’s any intention there.

“It’s just unfortunate. Certainly a miss in this instance. He may have only deserved a yellow, but 20 is absolute worst in this instance. It’s more me personally feeling for him.”

Ireland wing James Lowe also said he was surprised by the decision to upgrade the yellow card.

“I thought it was pretty loose, man,” said Lowe. “I don’t know from the one thing that I saw.

“And I mean, such an influential player, isn’t he?”