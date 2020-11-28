Midfielder McNamee re-signs with Harps for 2021

MIDFIELDER BARRY MCNAMEE has signed on with Finn Harps ahead of the 2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

The 28-year-old Ramelton man signed from Derry City during last season’s pre-season and became a pivotal figure for Harps as they avoided relegation, playing 16 games and scoring twice in all competitions.

McNamee, who opened the scoring in Harps’ 3-2 FAI Cup quarter-final defeat to Shamrock Rovers last weekend, told the club’s official website of his re-signing: “I’m enjoying my football and delighted to be back.

“We had a great group this season and in a normal year might have kicked on up the table. It’s an exciting time at the club with the new dressing rooms and the draw for new training facilities, so hopefully we can keep building.”

Harps manager Ollie Horgan added: “Barry is a great player and was very good for us on that run to end the season. There were a lot of new faces last season and it can be difficult to hold onto lads so we’re delighted to have Barry with us again for next season.”