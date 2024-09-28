Harry Kane injured as champions Bayer Leverkusen hold Bayern Munich to draw

HARRY KANE WENT off injured as Bayern Munich were held 1-1 at home by champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Robert Andrich put the visitors ahead after 31 minutes in Munich but Aleksandar Pavlovic pulled leaders Bayern level eight minutes later with an incredible long range shot.

England captain Kane, who was largely anonymous in front of goal, hobbled off with a foot injury with four minutes remaining after a collision with Leverkusen’s Amine Adli.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said he was unsure about Kane’s injury status, but added “when Harry leaves the field means something because he’s pretty tough”.

“(The incident) doesn’t look good, but we hope he’s made strong out of good English wood and nothing’s broken.”

Bayern’s Serge Gnabry hit the woodwork twice in the best chance of the second half, but Leverkusen held on for a draw.

“We deserved more, definitely,” said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.

“We were clearly the better team and had the better chances. The goal we conceded was frustrating.”

“Against Bayern you need to be disciplined and make sacrifices,” said Alonso, adding “that was the style and manner we needed to play here today.

“We were serious, restricted their chances and I’m happy with the point.”

Bayern had been champions for 11 seasons before Alonso’s Leverkusen turned German football on its head last season, becoming the first side to complete an unbeaten league and cup double.

The clash was spiteful in the early stages, with Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away and Leverkusen coach Alonso receiving the same punishment for arguing with the referee.

Bayern were completely dominant early with the hosts’ best chance a 19th-minute free kick which Michael Olise curled inches over.

Leverkusen took the lead completely against the run of play however, Andrich smashing in a low shot from a corner after a Pavlovic error.

Despite bossing field position, Bayern’s equaliser came through a stunning shot from well outside the box, Pavlovic making good on his error with a superb curling effort.

The hosts started the second half like they did the first, Gnabry hitting the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds after a classy Kane pass.

In the final minutes, both sides seemed content to hold on for a draw, but while Bayern remain three points clear of third-placed Leverkusen, Kane’s late injury will be a worry ahead of a packed fixture schedule.

– © AFP 2024