This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lewandowski brace spares Bayern's blushes in opening night draw

Hertha Berlin didn’t allow the defending champions have it all their own way.

By AFP Friday 16 Aug 2019, 10:24 PM
27 minutes ago 707 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4770164
Lewandowski opened his account for the new season on the opening night.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Lewandowski opened his account for the new season on the opening night.
Lewandowski opened his account for the new season on the opening night.
Image: DPA/PA Images

A ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI brace was not enough to save Bayern Munich from making a spluttering start to the new Bundesliga season as the reigning German champions were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Hertha, who finished 11th last season, frustrated Bayern and took a shock lead in the first half after Lewandowski’s opener. The Polish striker then saved a point with his second-half penalty.

Despite winning the domestic double last season, Bayern opened the season under pressure after a 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup two weeks earlier.

Questions over Kovac’s tactics and relentless criticism of the club’s transfer policy had also unsettled Bayern in the build-up, but they looked sharp early on as Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry probed and prodded on the right wing.

The duo finally broke Hertha on 24 minutes, as Kimmich set up Gnabry’s to send a fizzing cross towards Lewandowski, who prodded home at full stretch from close range.

With Bayern completely in control, Hertha struck twice in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

The equaliser arrived with a dollop of good fortune on 36 minutes, as a hopeful long-range effort from Dodi Lukebakio deflected off Vedad Ibisevic and wrongfooted Manuel Neuer.

Bavaria Munich - Hertha BSC Hertha earned an excellent draw. Source: DPA/PA Images

Three minutes later, Hertha took the lead in curious fashion after Marko Grujic clashed heads with new Bayern signing Benjamin Pavard.

While Pavard pulled up holding his head, Grujic managed to chase down the loose ball and round Neuer before himself collapsing to the turf.

Both players were quickly back on their feet, and Grujic was in the spotlight again when he pulled down Robert Lewandowski off the ball on the hour mark.

The resulting penalty, given by VAR, was coolly converted by the Polish striker to bring Bayern back on level terms.

Lewandowski, Gnabry and Corentin Tolisso all came close as Bayern pushed for the winner late on, but Hertha held on to take a well-earned point from the opening game.

© – AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie