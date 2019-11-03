This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich sack coach Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich suffered their worst league defeat in 10 years against Eintracht Frankfurt.

By AFP Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 9:43 PM
32 minutes ago 1,979 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4877818
Niko Kovac saw Bayern Munich lose 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Niko Kovac saw Bayern Munich lose 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday.
Niko Kovac saw Bayern Munich lose 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE sacked coach Niko Kovac, a day after the German champions suffered a historic 5-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt, capping a poor run of form in recent weeks.

“FC Bayern Munich have relieved head coach Niko Kovac of his duties,” the club said in a statement.

The “mutual decision” was taken following talks with club president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and Kovac himself.

“The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action,” said Rummenigge.

Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take charge of the team “until further notice”, the statement added.

The 48-year-old former Croatia international said it was the right move for the side who sit in fourth place in the table.

“I think this is the correct decision for the club at this time,” Kovac said.

“I would like to thank FC Bayern for these past 18 months. During that time our team won the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the very best.”

Bayern will play a Champions League match against Olympiakos on Wednesday before facing Borussia Dortmund in the German top-flight on Saturday.

“We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, particularly for last season’s double win.”

Yesterday’s hammering by Eintracht was the club’s worst league defeat in 10 years, throwing Kovac’s future into doubt.

After defeating the Bavarians in the German Cup final in his last match in charge of Eintracht in 2018, Kovac went on to win the Bundesliga and the German Cup in his first year in charge.

Only one month ago, Kovac’s short-term future at Bayern looked secure after he masterminded a 7-2 win over Champions League finalists Tottenham in London.

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are among the coaches named by bookmakers as possible replacements for Kovac, with the latter speaking fluent German and having previously expressed a desire to coach the German champions.

 © – AFP 2019  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

