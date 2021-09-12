Bazunu labelled 'different class' by Portsmouth skipper after another impressive display

Gavin Bazunu pictured before Ireland's game against Serbia on Tuesday. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

FOUR DAYS AFTER a brilliant display that helped the Republic of Ireland earn a point against Serbia, Gavin Bazunu’s impressive form continued yesterday.

He couldn’t be faulted for the 72nd-minute strike that gave MK Dons a 1-0 win, with the 19-year-old having already made several superb saves – a couple of which thwarted Ireland team-mate Troy Parrott – that kept Portsmouth in the game.

Currently on a season-long loan to the League One side from Manchester City, Bazunu was returning to club duty following an international window during which he considerably enhanced his reputation while winning three more senior caps.

The former Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper, who saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal, produced a man-of-the-match display at the Aviva Stadium in last Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with the Serbs in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Gav has been different class since he came in,” Portsmouth captain Clark Robertson said of the Dubliner, who began his Portsmouth career with three consecutive clean sheets.

“He almost plays as a third centre-back behind us. On the ball, shot stopping, just everything about him is just different class.

“It gives me and Raggs [Sean Raggett] so much confidence and I think that has shown by us only conceding two goals in the first six games.”

Describing his performance as “magnificent”, The Portsmouth News gave Bazunu a rating of 9/10 for his efforts in Milton Keynes, as Pompey suffered a defeat that pushes them down to 11th place in the table.