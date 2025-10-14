Major boost for Munster as Beirne brings intelligent edge

THERE HAS BEEN lots of talk recently about Leinster’s returning big guns, but Munster are set to get their best player back for this Saturday’s big inter-pro clash at Croke Park.

The last time we all saw Tadhg Beirne on a pitch, he was wearing his player of the series medal after the Lions’ success in Australia. There had been doubt in some quarters about whether the 33-year-old would be a key man for the tourists. Beirne’s excellent performances underlined once again that he remains a world-class player.

The Munster skipper will be looking to make a big impact for his province this weekend in what would be his first appearance of the new season, but he’s already been busy driving things on behind the scenes.

“He has been very good,” said Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy yesterday in Limerick.

“He has been very relaxed and some of his contributions in meetings have been very insightful. His understanding of the game is so strong. He’s a very, very intelligent rugby player and some of his contributions over the last six weeks have been very interesting.

“I think we’re all learning a little bit from him. He’s been a real bonus. He’s a leader, obviously, but he’s somebody that’s driving standards.”

Beirne trained with Munster at their base in the University of Limerick yesterday and is now set for his comeback against Leinster.

“Tadhg trained today. So far, so good,” said Leamy.

“We’ll sit down later and decide if this is the game to bring him back in. My understanding is that he’s fit and available for selection.”

Beirne was brilliant for the Lions. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

While it’s a huge boost to have Beirne back, Munster’s chances of winning in Croke Park took an obvious blow when Craig Casey suffered a hamstring injury in training two weeks ago.

While Munster haven’t officially ruled him out of the Leinster game, head coach Clayton McMillan was downbeat on the prospect of Casey featuring in Croker when he spoke about the injury last Thursday.

With Casey sidelined, Ethan Coughlan started Munster’s Round 2 URC win over Cardiff, with Paddy Patterson coming off the bench. Coughlan and Patterson then switched roles for last weekend’s victory over Edinburgh.

“The boys did well,” said Leamy of Patterson and Coughlan’s showing against Edinburgh.

“I think that they’ve been in our squad now for the last couple of years, they’ve come in and out, and obviously they sat behind Craig and Conor [Murray]. And Conor was a huge presence within the squad.

“The boys have been building nicely over the last couple of years and I think the last couple of games, they’ve done very well in terms of how they put their best foot forward. Patsy started the game last week and I felt that, you know, he’s always a threat. He’s a handful for fringe defence and I thought with his nuts and bolts, he did pretty well.

“I thought Ethan came on and, in general our bench, but Ethan in terms of what you’re asking specifically, I thought he had a huge impact on the game, which was really pleasing.”

22-year-old lock Edwin Edogbo was an obvious part of that bench impact for Munster, with the towering Cobh man impressing on his return from a long-term spell on the sidelines through injury.

Leamy admitted that it will be tempting for Munster to unleash Edogbo from the off against Leinster.

There are high hopes for Edwin Edogbo. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s very tempting, isn’t it? Leo Cullen said something to me a few years ago about front-five forwards. He said, ‘Big is beautiful.’ And that’s where Edwin is. He has a big body and he is well able to use himself. And he has got the skills to match.

“That’s where the game is now. It is big, efficient, athletic men and he is certainly in that category. But look, he has been out about 22 months and the challenge is now nursing him along and trying to get him back to his best. We have guidelines there.

“He’s available for selection this week. And we’ll sit down later this week and see where he’s at. There’s no reason why Edwin couldn’t start the game and come off after 45 minutes either. In many ways, there’s a point of view out there that maybe that’s the way to do things as well. So we’ll just have a chat about that and see where it lands.”

Tighthead prop Oli Jager is among the other Munster injury doubts after he was forced off during last weekend’s win over Edinburgh.

Shane Daly, Tom Ahern, Niall Scannell, and Diarmuid Kilgallen are all expected to return from injury in the near future, but it remains to be seen who Munster can call on this weekend.