Tuesday 2 August 2022
Belgian youngster set to join AC Milan in €35 million deal

Charles De Ketelaere is on the verge of leaving hometown club Brugge.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,062 Views 1 Comment
Charles De Ketelaere of Club Brugge (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

YOUNG BELGIUM striker Charles De Ketelaere was due to complete his transfer to AC Milan from Brugge on Tuesday, Italian media reported.

The 21-year-old, who has eight Belgium caps, arrived in Milan on Monday night and was greeted by a few fans.

He began his medical in the morning ahead of signing his contract with the Serie A champions.

De Ketelaere tweeted a tribute to hometown club Brugge, which he joined at the age of seven, on Twitter.

“I want to thank Club Bruges for giving me the opportunity since I was a child to belong to their ranks, for making my dreams come true, for having trained me as a professional player,” he wrote on Monday evening.

AC Milan reportedly offered €35 million including bonuses.

He is Milan’s third signing of the summer following another Belgian striker, Divock Origi from Liverpool and French midfielder Yacine Adli from Bordeaux.

But the Serie A champions have lost defensive midfielder Franck Kessie to Barcelona and central defender Alessio Romagnoli to Lazio.

AC Milan will open their title defence on 13 August at home to Udinese.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

