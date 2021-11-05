Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 6 November 2021
Second-round stoppage ends Queally's dream of becoming Ireland's first Bellator champion

Peter Queally and James Gallagher were both stopped in the main events at Bellator 270 in Dublin’s 3Arena.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Nov 2021, 11:36 PM
Patricky Pitbull, right, stopped Queally in the second round to become Bellator lightweight world champion.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
PATRICKY ‘PITBULL’ FREIRE stole the show with a knockout performance to beat Peter Queally and claim the vacant Bellator lightweight championship at the 3Arena.

Waterford’s Queally was bidding to become Bellator’s first Irish world champion in front of a packed-out Dublin audience.

But it was Brazil’s Pitbull who silenced the crowd with a clinical stoppage after 1:05 of the second round.

The Bellator 270 main event was briefly stopped early in the second round to allow Pitbull to receive medical attention following an accidental eye poke.

But with brother Patricio cheering him on from cageside, he showed no ill effects when moments later he caught Queally with a clean right hand that spelled the beginning of the end.

Queally stumbled back to his feet under pressure but was quickly backed up against the cage and no longer able to defend himself, forcing referee Kevin MacDonald to wave off the contest.

It was a double disappointment for the home crowd following defeat for Strabane’s James Gallagher in the co-main event.

Gallagher was beaten by America’s Patrick ‘Patchy’ Mix when he tapped out in a guillotine early in the third round.

On the prelim card, Drogheda’s Ciaran Clarke extended his undefeated pro record to 4-0 when he beat Jordan Barton with a rear naked choke in the final minute of their featherweight contest.

