Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Ben Arfa back in football after joining Ronaldo's Real Valladolid

The former Newcastle United and PSG man hasn’t played a competitive game since last May.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 11:58 AM
29 minutes ago 927 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4982884
Ronaldo welcomes Hatem Ben Arfa to Real Valladolid.
Image: Real Valladolid
Image: Real Valladolid

LA LIGA SIDE Real Valladolid have signed French attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa until the end of the season.

The former Newcastle United and Hull City player joins the club on a six-month deal, having been a free agent since he left Rennes at the end of last season.

Valladolid are in 16th place in the Spanish top flight. The club’s president and majority shareholder is legendary former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

During spells with Lyon and Marseille, Ben Arfa won five Ligue 1 titles in six seasons in the early stages of his career.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 15 times at senior level by France, then spent five years in England before returning home for stints with Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

He helped Rennes to win the Coupe de France at PSG’s expense last season but hasn’t played a competitive game since May.

