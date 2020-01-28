Ben Arfa back in football after joining Ronaldo's Real Valladolid

LA LIGA SIDE Real Valladolid have signed French attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa until the end of the season.

The former Newcastle United and Hull City player joins the club on a six-month deal, having been a free agent since he left Rennes at the end of last season.

Valladolid are in 16th place in the Spanish top flight. The club’s president and majority shareholder is legendary former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

During spells with Lyon and Marseille, Ben Arfa won five Ligue 1 titles in six seasons in the early stages of his career.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 15 times at senior level by France, then spent five years in England before returning home for stints with Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

He helped Rennes to win the Coupe de France at PSG’s expense last season but hasn’t played a competitive game since May.

