Ben Healy handed World Cup debut as Scotland name team to face Romania

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend said on Thursday he was looking for “freshness” as he made 13 changes to his side to face Romania in the Rugby World Cup this weekend, with former Munster out-half Ben Healy handed his first World Cup start.

Only winger Kyle Steyn and centre Chris Harris retain their places from last week’s bonus-point 45-17 win over Tonga to face lowly Romania in Lille on Saturday.

“There’s players that deserve an opportunity to play at this World Cup,” Townsend said.

“With a six-day turnaround we wanted the freshest possible team to build on that victory over Tonga,” he added.

Lock Grant Gilchrist replaces Jamie Ritchie as skipper with Townsend choosing to rest front-line players such as Finn Russell before Saturday week’s match with table-topping Ireland.

Advertisement

Gilchrist was vice-captain in their tournament-opening loss to South Africa and has led his club Edinburgh as well as his country in the past.

“He brings a lot of our emotion,” Townsend said.

“He’s going to make sure we’re primed and ready for this,” the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions out-half added.

Flanker Ritchie was concussed in the victory over the Pacific Islanders in Marseille.

Tight-head prop Javan Sebastian makes his World Cup debut, with hooker Johnny Matthews set for his first Scotland appearance off the bench.

Matthews replaced Stuart McInally, who has suffered a neck injury, in Townsend’s squad earlier this week.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for him. The temperature change is the biggest shock,” Townsend joked from Scotland’s training base in Nice, where the temperature was 26 degrees on Thursday.

“It’s a great game for him to come off the bench and show his strengths which are around the set-piece, in particular the speed and pace he brings on the ball.

“I’m sure he’ll get opportunities to carry on the weekend.”

Townsend’s side need to beat Romania, 14 places below them in the world rankings, ideally with a bonus point to keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

“We can’t take them lightly,” Townsend said.

“A lot of what we’ll do will be about us, the standards we set in training, where we believe we are as a rugby team, they have to come out over 80 minutes this weekend,” he added.

If the Springboks beat Tonga on Sunday, Scotland will then need to overcome world ranked number one Ireland in their final Pool B match in Paris.

Scotland (v Romania)

15. Ollie Smith

14. Darcy Graham

13. Chris Harris

12. Cameron Redpath

11. Kyle Steyn

10. Ben Healy

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Ewan Ashman

3. Javan Sebastian

4. Sam Skinner

5. Grant Gilchrist (capt)

6. Luke Crosbie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Rory Sutherland

18. WP Nel

19. Scott Cummings

20. Rory Darge

21. George Horne

22. Blair Kinghorn

23. Huw Jones

Read Next Related Reads Steve Hansen on what the All Blacks need to do to beat Ireland 'We showed our characters as a pack. It’s not easy to just f***ing roll over us' Ringrose's wonder pass, Sexton's options, and Ireland's deception

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!