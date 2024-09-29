Advertisement
Ben Healy (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Class

Ireland's Ben Healy finishes 7th as Tadej Pogacar triumphs at World Championships

The Irish cyclist produced an impressive performance in Zurich today.
4.18pm, 29 Sep 2024
396
5

BEN HEALY finished seventh at the World Championships today.

The Irish cyclist produced an impressive performance and for a long spell looked set for a top-three finish.

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar added the world road race title to his Tour de France and Giro d’Italia titles on Sunday to become the first man since 1987 to win cycling’s triple crown in the same season.

The 26-year-old Slovenian won the 273km race around Zurich after an epic 100km escape, with Australia’s Ben O’Connor second and Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel in third.

More to follow

The 42
