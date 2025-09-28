Advertisement
Ireland's Ben Healy (right) in action today. Alamy Stock Photo
Ireland's Ben Healy wins bronze medal in World Cycling Championships

It is the first Irish medal in this race since Sean Kelly in 1989.
3.17pm, 28 Sep 2025
BEN HEALY SECURED a podium finish as he came third in the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.

Tadej Pogačar claimed victory to retain his crown as world champion as he broke clear of Remco Evenepoel in second place.

Healy was then in a battle for third with Mattias Skjelmose during the final 10km, and he made his move to ensure his place in the Irish record books with a bronze medal.

More to follow…

