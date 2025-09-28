Ireland's Ben Healy wins bronze medal in World Cycling Championships

BEN HEALY SECURED a podium finish as he came third in the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.

It is the first Irish medal in this race since Sean Kelly in 1989.

Tadej Pogačar claimed victory to retain his crown as world champion as he broke clear of Remco Evenepoel in second place.

Healy was then in a battle for third with Mattias Skjelmose during the final 10km, and he made his move to ensure his place in the Irish record books with a bronze medal.

