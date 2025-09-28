The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Ben Healy wins bronze medal in World Cycling Championships
BEN HEALY SECURED a podium finish as he came third in the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.
It is the first Irish medal in this race since Sean Kelly in 1989.
Tadej Pogačar claimed victory to retain his crown as world champion as he broke clear of Remco Evenepoel in second place.
Healy was then in a battle for third with Mattias Skjelmose during the final 10km, and he made his move to ensure his place in the Irish record books with a bronze medal.
More to follow…
