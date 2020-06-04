This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Leinster centre Ben Te'o makes return to rugby league in Australia

The 33-year-old played in two Tests for the Lions in 2017.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 10:08 AM
FORMER LEINSTER, England and Lions centre Ben Te’o has made a return to rugby league by signing up with the Brisbane Broncos in Australia for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The move means 33-year-old Te’o will be back in the National Rugby League [NRL] for the first time since leaving the South Sydney Rabbitohs to join Leinster in 2014.

ben-teo-with-rory-scannell Te'o in action for Leinster against Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Te’o played for Leinster more than 50 times during his two seasons with the Irish province before he was lured to England by the prospect of Test caps. 

The powerful midfielder joined Worcester Warriors in 2016 and though he managed fewer than 40 appearances for the club in three years there, his international career took off.

Te’o won 18 caps for England and was part of the Lions’ tour of New Zealand in 2017, starting the first Test and featuring off the bench in the third.

England boss Eddie Jones overlooked Te’o for the 2019 World Cup, however, and he moved to French club Toulon on a short-term deal before joining the Sunwolves in Japan this year and playing in Super Rugby before the season was shut down by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Te’o has now returned to rugby league with the Broncos, who he previously played for from 2009 until 2012.

ben-teo Te'o playing for the Broncos back in 2010. Source: Simon Watts

“It’s crazy how things work out but I’m just excited to get back playing rugby league and rip in with the boys and really work hard,” said Te’o of his return to Brisbane and the 13-man code.

“Brisbane is home to me and the Broncos have always looked after me and I feel welcome here – this is the perfect place to let me play.

“The club had a spot open and need some boys and I’m ready to come and help out and play my role for the Broncos.”

