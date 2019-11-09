This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hertha Berlin put on incredible tifo to mark 30th anniversary of Berlin Wall's collapse

Just a week after their derby with city rivals Union the club celebrated the destruction of a barrier that had split their city for 38 years.

By AFP Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,882 Views 2 Comments
Source: BT Sport/YouTube

HERTHA BERLIN COMMEMORATED the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with an amazing tifo and on field performance ahead of their Bundesliga game with RB Leipzig.

The wall split Berlin, marking the dividing line between Western Europe and the communist countries in the East.

At the collapse of the Soviet Union the wall was torn down, reuniting a city that had been cut in two for 38 years. That was 30 years ago today and Hertha today celebrated the anniversary with a touching display commemorating the reunification of their city.

Fans behind one of the goals in the Olympiastadion Stadium unveiled a fabric replica of part of the wall, while people on the field held up concrete blocks, recreating the barrier.

A Trabant car, a vestige of the deposed Communist regime in East Berlin, passed through the display, which was then toppled over reminiscent of the day in 1989 when people from both East and West Berlin took matters into their own hands to bring down a symbol of division, breaking it with hammers and other household tools, before it was ultimately demolished.

Hertha, based in the more affluent West, finally met their rivals Union Berlin in a derby last weekend, losing 1-0 to a late penalty. Union, who made their home in East Germany before unification, faced a long battle to make it into the Bundesliga, while Hertha were charter members of the league in 1963.

Union were finally promoted to the top flight at the end of last season, and wasted no time getting one over on their crosstown rivals. This is incredible

