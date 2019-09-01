Brogan and O'Gara miss out on matchday squad again as Dublin chase history

Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O'Gara are seasoned forwards in the Dublin ranks.

DUBLIN’S BERNARD BROGAN, Eoghan O’Gara and Rory O’Carroll have all missed out on a spot in the matchday squad for today’s All-Ireland final against Kerry.

The trio were all notable absentees from the Dublin bench for their semi-final victory over Mayo, having all previously featured in their side’s final Super 8s outing against Tyrone.

But the intense competition for places in the Dublin ranks sees all three omitted from selection once again as Jim Gavin’s side chase a historic five-in-a-row.

Former Footballer of the Year Brogan suffered a torn cruciate last year. He made a return for Dublin later in the season but has struggled to get much game time this year.

St Peregrines defender Eric Lowndes has also failed to make the 26-man squad for the final along with Sean Bugler, while Cuala’s Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne and Darren Daly both come in to take their place among the subs.

Meanwhile, Diarmuid Connolly has been included in the squad for the showdown with Kerry. The star forward made a sensational return to the Dublin panel in July after his plans to play football in Boston for the summer fell through.

In the Kerry squad, Jack Barry replaces David Shaw on the bench while 2014 Footballer of the Year James O’Donoghue has also been left out after struggling with injuries this season.

Kerry team and subs as listed in match programme pic.twitter.com/ax8eBE9Iu2 — Radio Kerry Sport (@radiokerrysport) September 1, 2019

