Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas survive scare to knock out St Pat's

BESIKTAS ADVANCED against St Patrick’s Athletic after suffering a scare in their Uefa Conference League third round qualifier in Istanbul tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eventually won 3-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate, but it was a less-than-straightforward progression.

After winning the first leg 4-1 in Dublin, the Turkish side might have been expecting another routine victory this evening.

But first-half goals from Conor Carty and Ryan McLaughlin made it 2-0 to the Saints on the night and 4-3 on aggregate, as the Irish side threatened an unlikely comeback.

Former Bolton youngster Carty opened the scoring with a penalty in the third minute.

After a VAR check, Emirhan Topçu was adjudged to have handballed Jake Mulraney’s cross, and the ex-Ireland U21 international sent goalkeeper Mert Günok the wrong way from the spot.

GOL | 🇹🇷 Beşiktaş 0 🆚 1 St. Patrick's 🇮🇪 #UECL



⚽️ Carty 3' (P)



🔹 Toplam skor: 4-2 pic.twitter.com/p2Z8cNNEi7 — HT Spor (@HTSpor) August 14, 2025

Pat’s sat back and defended well after taking the lead and doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark.

Besiktas’ defence failed to deal with Barry Baggley’s lofted ball into the box, and it eventually fell to McLaughin, who fired home first time after Joe Redmond did well to win a header in the area.

GOL | 🇹🇷 Beşiktaş 0 🆚 2 St. Patrick's 🇮🇪 #UECL



⚽️ R. McLaughlin 34'



🔹 Toplam skor: 4-3 pic.twitter.com/pIpNOgLd3S — HT Spor (@HTSpor) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

Shortly before half-time, Demir Ege Tıknaz brought the Dublin side down to earth, scrambling home from Tammy Abraham’s lay-off.

GOOOLLLL | 🇹🇷 Beşiktaş 1 🆚 2 St. Patrick's 🇮🇪 #UECL



⚽️ Demir Ege 43'



🔹 Toplam skor: 5-3 pic.twitter.com/1v4nqHnvV4 — HT Spor (@HTSpor) August 14, 2025

The England international then got a goal himself four minutes after the restart, finishing instinctively from Rafa Silva’s lay-off after Topçu’s powerful low cross.

GOOOLLLL | 🇹🇷 Beşiktaş 2 🆚 2 St. Patrick's 🇮🇪 #UECL



⚽️ Abraham 49'



🔹 Toplam skor: 6-3 pic.twitter.com/MudqxxQKyk — HT Spor (@HTSpor) August 14, 2025

Former Inter Milan star and Portugal international João Mário came off the bench to complete the comeback in the dying stages and ensure a convincing aggregate victory.

Jonas Svensson’s cross found the onrushing ex-West Ham loanee, whose touch took him away from Joe Redmond before finishing expertly to confirm the end of the Premier Division outfit’s European adventure.

GOOOLLLL | 🇹🇷 Beşiktaş 3 🆚 2 St. Patrick's 🇮🇪 #UECL



⚽️ Mário 79'



🔹 Toplam skor: 7-3 pic.twitter.com/v96aJXJdEO — HT Spor (@HTSpor) August 14, 2025

Besiktas: 1. Mert Günok 3. Gabriel Paulista 53. Emirhan Topçu 2. Jonas Svensson 39. David Jurásek (Uduokhai 46) 5. Demir Ege Tıknaz 10. Orkun Kökçü (Mário 64) 7. Milot Rashica 11. Keny Arroyo (Muçi 46) 27. Rafa Silva 9. Tammy Abraham (Hekimoğlu 64) (Yılmaz 67)

Subs: 30. Ersin Destanoğlu 6. Amir Hadžiahmetović 8. Salih Uçan 14. Felix Uduokhai 17. Kartal Yılmaz 18. João Mário 20. Necip Uysal 23. Ernest Muçi 24. Tayyip Talha Sanuç 75. Tayfur Bingöl 79. Emrecan Terzi 91. Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu

St Patrick’s Athletic: 94. Joseph Anang 4. Joe Redmond 23. Ryan McLaughlin (Grivosti 80) 21. Axel Sjöberg 24. Luke Turner 19. Barry Baggley 26. Darren Robinson (Lennon 56) 30. Al-Amin Kazeem 20. Jake Mulraney (Forrester 67) 10. Kian Leavy ( Power 56) 15. Conor Carty (Melia 56)

Subs: 1. Danny Rogers 49. Sean Molloy 5. Tom Grivosti 6. Jamie Lennon 8. Chris Forrester 9. Mason Melia 11. Jason McClelland 14. Brandon Kavanagh 22. Jordon Garrick 25. Simon Power 31. Billy Hayes