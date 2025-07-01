Advertisement
Biarritz cancel pre-season friendly with Munster

The game was supposed to take place on 22 August.
7.22pm, 1 Jul 2025

MUNSTER HAVE confirmed today that their scheduled pre-season friendly away to Biarritz Olympique has been cancelled by the Basque club.

The game was planned to take place on 22 August, but it won’t be happening because of a delay to pitch renovations at the Stade Aguilera.

A statement from the province added: “Munster Rugby and Biarritz Olympique explored alternative venues in the hope that the match could be fulfilled, but no viable and workable solutions were found.

“Given the disappointing decision by Biarritz Olympique, Munster Rugby will now make alternative arrangements regarding pre-season preparations.”

