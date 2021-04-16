Ulster out-half joins English championship outfit on short-term loan

ULSTER OUT-HALF Bill Johnston has joined English championship side Ealing Trailfinders on a short-term loan, the club has announced.

Johnston has been with Ulster since 2019, where he played 18 times for the side after arriving at Kingspan Stadium from his native province in Munster.

The 24-year-old was also a key member of the Ireland side that reached the 2016 U20 World Championship Final, scoring 11 points in their victory over Wales and another 10 in the historic win over New Zealand.

A statement on the Ealing Trailfinders website says that Johnston joins the West London club as injury cover and will be another option at out-half for the next block of Championship games.

“I’m thrilled to be joining this ambitious club at a very exciting part in the season,” Johnston said about the Ealing Trailfinders who are currently four points clear at the summit of the Championship table.

“It’s been nice to see some familiar faces and I hope to add to the group on and off the pitch.”

Trailfinders’ Director of Rugby Ben Ward added:

“Bill is a quality player who needs game time, and we are very much looking forward to having him available. We have some huge games coming up so to have further depth in a key position is a great option for us moving forward.”

