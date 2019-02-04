This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash

The 33-year-old Munster man joins the group after an injury to Devin Toner.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 4 Feb 2019, 10:14 PM
59 minutes ago 6,074 Views 13 Comments
MUNSTER LOCK BILLY Holland has joined Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad at their Carton House training base this week ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

The 33-year-old has linked up with Schmidt’s group after Devin Toner suffered an ankle injury during last weekend’s defeat to England.

Ireland’s Billy Holland Holland has a single Ireland cap. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Toner is still with the Ireland squad and they remain hopeful he will be fit to face Scotland in Edinburgh, but Holland provides additional depth in the second row.

With Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson having been ruled out of action through injury even before the Six Nations began, Schmidt’s options in the locking department have been reduced.

Ultan Dillane was named in Ireland’s original Six Nations squad, while his Connacht team-mate Quinn Roux was called up after the injury to Beirne.

Losing Toner for the Scotland game would be a big blow to Ireland, with the experienced Leinster man’s lineout calling, general set-piece strength, and consistency making him a Schmidt favourite.

Schmidt name-checked Holland as being among the players unlucky to miss out on making his original Six Nations squad.

The Cork man won his single Ireland cap in November 2016, when he started a win over Canada in Dublin.

