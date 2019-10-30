This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blow for Wolves as key defender ruled out for 'a number of months'

Willy Boly is set to be unavailable for much of the rest of the season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 10:59 PM
54 minutes ago 1,140 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4873098
Wolves defender Willy Boly.
Wolves defender Willy Boly.
Wolves defender Willy Boly.

WOLVES DEFENDER Willy Boly will be out for ”a number of months” after surgery on a fractured fibula.

The 28-year-old damaged the bone in his left ankle during training last Saturday and subsequently missed the 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

The club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Boly is set to be sidelined for some time, although they have not discounted a possible return this season.

Wolves head of medical Phil Hayward said via the club’s website: “Willy had surgery in London this morning to repair the bone with a small metal plate and screws.

“The procedure went as planned with no complications and he will now return to Compton to begin the early stages of his rehabilitation.

“Willy will be in a boot for the first six weeks, working hard to maintain fitness and muscle bulk in the leg before progressing to more functional activities.

“In terms of time scales, a lot depends on how he progresses in the first few weeks and how well the fracture heals.”

Boly has made 16 appearances in the Premier League and Europa League this season and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Besiktas earlier this month.

There was bad news on the pitch tonight too, as Aston Villa moved into the last eight with a 2-1 win over Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

