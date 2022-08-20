Membership : Access or Sign Up
McIlroy two off the lead as Irish contingent soar at BMW Championship

Shane Lowry is also in contention, one shot further back.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM
1 hour ago 828 Views 0 Comments
Going well: Rory McIlroy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THE IRISH CONTINGENT are going well at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in contention.

McIlroy’s second consecutive round of 68 has him two off the lead, which is held by Australia’s Adam Scott. Scott is eight-under, having followed up a sizzling 65 with a round of 69 today.

McIlroy is among those on six-under, tied for sixth after two birdies and five birdies today. The blots on his copybook came on the second and 14th, going low on holes number three, six, eight, 15 and 18.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Cam Davis and Scott Stallings are tied with the Holywood man after the second round.

Lowry is a shot back, tied for 11th after a strong putting even-par round.

The Offaly man got off the mark with a superb 66 yesterday, and a bogey on the second and birdie on the third cancelled one another out today.

Seamus Power isn’t far off: his round of 68 means he’s three-under, tied for 23.

More to follow.

