Bohemians to honour contracts with players and staff

BOHEMIANS SAY THEY will honour their player and staff contracts in full despite the coronavirus crisis which has put the League of Ireland on hold.

Cork City announced recently that they will not be paying wages to players and staff after next week, while Sligo Rovers confirmed they are laying off staff.

League of Ireland games won’t return until 19 June at the earliest which leaves clubs in a precarious financial position without any matchday income.

Bohemians will alter their payment plan to players and management to cover them until the end of the revamped Premier Division season on 4 December. It will remain under “continuous review.”

In a letter to its members tonight, the Bohs board said: “We wish to clarify that it is our intention to honour all of our contracts/salaries with players and staff in full, with a small amendment to factor in that the season has been extended by an extra six weeks, which we are discussing with our management team and playing staff.

“Obviously, the situation will be kept under continuous review as the ongoing developing situations in other countries at the moment have taught us that things can change quickly. If anything does, we will advise everyone accordingly.

“Had this crisis hit in any number of previous seasons, we would have struggled to pay wages, let alone fulfil contracts in their entirety,” the statement continued.

“We wish to put on record that it is only because of the hard work done in recent years, both on and off the pitch, and the continued support of the members and fans of the club, that we can fulfil our obligations to our players.

“The revenue generated by the record number of members and season tickets sold this season has put us in a position where we can now protect the interests of our staff as much as possible.

