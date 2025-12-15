Bohemians and Kneecap team up with jersey to raise funds for ACLAÍ Palestine

BOHEMIANS HAVE COLLABORATED with Kneecap to release the club’s new 2026 away jersey.

The League of Ireland side have announced today their partnership with the Irish band that will see funds raised (30% of profits) for ACLAÍ Palestine to build a community music studio at the Lajee Centre in the occupied West Bank.

The one-off jersey was designed by Kneecap members in conjunction with Bohemian FC designers.

A Bohemians press release reads:

“The video accompanying the launch was made by Jamie Goldrick to the sounds of Kneecap tracks ‘3CAG’ feat Radie Peat and ‘No Comment’ feat Sub Focus.

“It uses footage from the Lajee Centre in the West Bank, from recent enormous Kneecap gigs across the world as well as footage of the historic Bohemian FC v Palestine game held at Dalymount Park.

“The white shirt body is patterned with a Kufiyah design that is decorated with interwoven Irish and Palestine flags. The crest is in the Irish language. The letters C.E.A.R.T.A (“rights”) from the track of the same name adorn the inside neck tape.

“The collar and cuff are woven with orange, green and red – the standout colours from the Irish and Palestinian flags. On each sleeve are three stitched stripes of the same colours, an embroidered hem tag features a Palestinian and Irish graffiti style flag with the words ‘Dluthpháirtíocht / Solidarity’.”

The exclusive jersey is available first at Dalymount Park on 16-17 December from 1pm-7pm each day and any remaining shirts (expected to be limited) will go online at midday on 18 December for shipping before Christmas.