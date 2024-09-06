Bohs' late comeback leaves title-chasing Shelbourne frustrated

Bohemians 1

Shelbourne 1

TITLE-CHASING SHELBOURNE had to settle for a 1-1 draw in tonight’s Premier Division encounter after Ross Tierney’s late equaliser earned a point for Bohemians.

The former Motherwell man rescued his side with a deflected effort in the 82nd minute amid a game of few chances after Matty Smith pounced on a Jordan Flores error to give the visitors the lead just before the hour mark.

Shelbourne went into the fixture with a three-point lead and a game in hand over second-place Derry City.

Meanwhile, Bohs are eighth in the table amid a frustrating campaign. However, Alan Reynolds’ men on Sunday secured a morale-boosting first league victory in 11 games against bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Conversely, it has been a remarkable season for Damien Duff’s team, although a recent slump in form saw them go four league matches without a win before getting back on track away to Dundalk last week.

Both sides already had a win apiece against each other this season, while their most recent encounter only two weeks ago ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bohs made just one change from the victory over Rovers with Jordan Flores coming into the side and Paddy Kirk dropping to the bench.

For Shels, Evan Caffrey and Matty Smith replaced Rayhaan Tulloch and the injured JJ Lunney in the starting XI.

The Gypsies dominated possession but struggled to break Shels down or create meaningful openings amid a cagey opening 20 minutes.

Midway through the first half, the hosts finally threatened a breakthrough — Ross Tierney was looking lively and fired inches over the bar from the edge of the area after good work in the build-up by James Clarke.

Moments later, Harry Wood’s low shot was deflected wide as the game started to come to life.

Yet it remained tight for much of the opening period, but as half-time drew near, Bohs went close to opening the scoring.

Tierney’s low cross found Clarke, whose shot had Conor Kearns beaten but Sean Gannon was in the right place to clear off the line.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The second half continued conservatively, with both sides offering little in attack.

Bohs were dealt a blow shortly after the break — Adam McDonnell picked up a knock and hobbled off as he was replaced by Archie Meekison.

Moments later, out of nothing, Shels took the lead.

A Shelbourne set-piece leads to Matty Smith scoring the opening goal!



This could be huge...#LOITV | #BOHSHE pic.twitter.com/T4JJVp0cFA — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) September 6, 2024

Dawson Devoy picked up a booking for a late challenge on Smith and the Scottish winger finished clinically from the ensuing set piece. He capitalised from Harry Wood’s ball into the box as Flores’ attempted clearance inadvertently set up the Shels attacker.

James Akintunde and Paddy Kirk were among the players introduced as Bohs pushed for an equaliser.

However, Shels have the best defensive record in the league and so weren’t going to surrender the lead easily.

But with eight minutes remaining, a ball into the area found Dayle Rooney. The attacker laid it off to Tierney, whose pot shot from the edge of the area found the net via a deflection off substitute John O’Sullivan

It was the 23-year-old’s second goal since returning home from Motherwell earlier this year.

The momentum was with the hosts now as they looked most likely to grab a winner but Shels held firm to secure a point that could prove pivotal as they seek to win their first league title since 2006.

Bohemians: 30. Kacper Chorazka 2. Liam Smith 24. Cian Byrne 20. Leigh Kavanagh 6. Jordan Flores (Kirk 66) 17. Adam McDonnell (Meekison 55) 10. Dawson Devoy (McDaid 85) 12. Daniel Grant 26. Ross Tierney, 8. Dayle Rooney 15. James Clarke (Akintunde 66).

Subs: 1. James Talbot 3. Paddy Kirk 7. Declan McDaid 11. James Akintunde 14. James McManus 21. Alex Greive 23. Archie Meekison 33. Jake Carroll 38. Jevon Mills

Shelbourne: 1. Conor Kearns 2. Sean Gannon 29. Paddy Barrett 5. Shane Griffin 3. Tyreke Wilson (Ledwidge 85) 8. Mark Coyle 27. Evan Caffrey 14. Ali Coote (Martin 74) 7. Harry Wood (O’Sullivan 68) 11. Matty Smith (Burt 68) 48. Aiden O’Brien (Boyd 74)

Subs: 19. Lorcan Healy 4. Kameron Ledwidge 9. Sean Boyd 10. John Martin 15. Sam Bone 16. John O’Sullivan 44. Dan Ring 67. Liam Burt 77. Rayhaan Tulloch.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,429