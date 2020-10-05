BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bohemians winger Twardek seals Poland move

The 23-year-old has joined Jagiellonia Bialystok for an undisclosed fee.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 5 Oct 2020, 7:12 PM
Kris Twardek has left Bohemians.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE
Kris Twardek has left Bohemians.
Kris Twardek has left Bohemians.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS WINGER Kris Twardek has joined Polish top-flight club Jagiellonia Bialystok for an undisclosed fee, the Irish club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old Canada international only joined Keith Long’s side at the start of the season from Sligo Rovers, and has featured in 12 out of 14 of their league games so far.

His performances helped Bohs climb to their current position of second in the table, though keeping hold of Twardek was always going to be difficult, with just five weeks remaining on the player’s contract before the deal was done.

“I want to send a message to Bohs supporters: best of luck for the rest of the season,” Twardek said after completing the move.

“It was a privilege every time I pulled on the Bohs jersey. It’s a fantastic club. 

“Thank you to my team-mates, thank you to the coaching staff, to everyone at the club and the supporters. I can’t say how much I have appreciated everything.” 

He will not be the only player plying his trade in Poland who will be familiar to Irish fans, with Cavan native Cillian Sheridan currently at Wisła Płock.

Paul Fennessy
