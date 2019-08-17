This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 August, 2019
England star Sancho helps Dortmund stroll past Augsburg to go top of the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund ran riot against Augsburg on Saturday to go top of Bundesliga.

By AFP Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 6:04 PM
Sancho celebrates after restoring Dortmund's lead.
Image: Martin Meissner
Sancho celebrates after restoring Dortmund's lead.
Sancho celebrates after restoring Dortmund's lead.
Image: Martin Meissner

JADON SANCHO HELPED Borussia Dortmund to a 5-1 win over Augsburg in their first game of the new Bundesliga season on Saturday, scoring in the second half to pick up his second goal of the new campaign.

England international Sancho, who claimed his first of the term in Dortmund’s Supercup victory over Bayern Munich two weeks ago, found the net just after half-time as Dortmund ran riot to go top of the table.

Having thrown away a nine-point lead and narrowly missed out on the title last season, Dortmund had promised another attack on Bayern’s hegemony in 2019/20.

They were given an early boost when the champions dropped two points against Hertha Berlin in Friday’s season opener, before romping to victory in front of their own fans on Saturday.

Florian Niederlechner’s first-minute opener for Augsburg left Dortmund stunned, but it took the hosts all of two minutes to draw level, as Paco Alcacer gratefully pounced on a mistake from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek.

Koubek was at fault once again when Sancho put Dortmund ahead after the break, flapping at a low cross before the Englishman smashed the ball in at the far post.

The Czech keeper then crowned a miserable Bundesliga debut as he dropped the ball at the feet of Marco Reus to gift Dortmund a third goal.

A curling long-range strike from Alcacer and a debut goal for new signing Julian Brandt completed the rout for Dortmund.

- © AFP, 2019

