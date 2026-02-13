Bosun Lawal ruled out for six weeks in another injury blow for Ireland

BOSUN LAWAL HAS been ruled out for six weeks with a “significant” hamstring injury, so should be unavailable for selection for Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Czechia.

The versatile 22-year-old, who can operate in defence and midfield, has been in fine form for Stoke City in the Championship.

While uncapped, Lawal was among the midfield reinforcements likely being considered in the wake of Josh Cullen’s ACL injury.

But Lawal has since suffered a setback himself, with Stoke manager Clayton Wood confirming “it might be six weeks” on the sidelines.

“He will be rightly disappointed,” Wood told a press conference ahead of his side’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Fulham.

“I think it’s difficult when you lose players, any player. We’ve spoken before about the squad size and the depth to it and that started to look pretty good and pretty healthy – until it didn’t, then it becomes a challenge.

“For Bosun and all the injured players it’s not a pleasant time for them. Some of the injured players start to make inroads into that and then become ill, which sets them back.

“It’s frustrating for everybody. You’ve got to deal with it. It’s the time of the year for people picking up illness and if you’ve got kids you know what it’s like. It’s all those things that you have to factor into a recovery period, which is why I don’t like giving time frames.

“The physios seem to now have a handle on long it takes fo reach individual to repair and you can give a rough guide but you try to treat each player, treat the symptoms and when they dissipate try to make sure you’re not putting them at any risk., any stupid risk, so they can come back safely – and then be ready to play and hopefully stay fit.

“We have had too many that have been long-term injuries through impact.”

The latest Irish injury blow comes on a day when Alan Browne was named Championship Player of the Month for January. The Cork midfielder will almost certainly be named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s play-off squad.

Ireland face Czechia at Fortuna Arena in Prague on 26 March. The winner will host either Denmark or North Macedonia in the play-off final on 31 March, where a ticket to this summer’s World Cup will be up for grabs.