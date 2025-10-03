Semenyo bags brace as Bournemouth fightback for late win to move second

Bournemouth 3

Fulham 1

ANTOINE SEMENYO’S DOUBLE and a stunning strike from Justin Kluivert saw Bournemouth soar to second in the Premier League courtesy of a comeback win over Fulham at a rain-soaked Vitality Stadium.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries looked set to suffer a first top-flight defeat since the opening day of the season after the Cottagers soaked up the pressure to edge in front through Ryan Sessegnon.

But Semenyo produced a moment of magic to level in the 78th minute before substitute Kluivert further lit up a soggy south-coast encounter by lashing in from distance.

Semenyo sealed victory deep into added time by clinically finishing a counter-attack led by Ben Gannon-Doak.

Advertisement

Success for the hosts stretched their unbeaten run to six top-flight games to leave them a point behind leaders Liverpool ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Cottagers boss Silva replaced Harry Wilson and Josh King with Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze in the 68th minute and the double change had an immediate impact.

After playing the ball to AC Milan loanee Chukwueze, left wing-back Sessegnon burst into the box to stab the return pass into the roof of the net.

The lead was swiftly wiped out by a superb solo effort from Semenyo. With seemingly little danger, the Ghana international breezed past Timothy Castagne on the Bournemouth left before finishing through the legs of Leno from a tight angle.

Kluivert completed the turnaround just six minutes later, unleashing a thunderous effort into the top-left corner to claim his first goal of the season.

Fulham substitute Cairney twice threatened a late leveller before Gannon-Doak broke in the final of six added minutes to tee up Semenyo to seal the three points and continue Bournemouth’s strong start to the season.

Meanwhile in the WSL, Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Leigh Sports Village.

Wieke Kaptein broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the ninth minute as the six-in-a-row champions looked to assert their dominance, but United hit back with an Anna Sandberg screamer in the 20th minute.

The result ended Chelsea’s 100% start to their title defence, as United remained unbeaten.

Manchester City versus Arsenal tomorrow is the other standout fixture this weekend as the title race begins to heat up.