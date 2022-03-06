Injury boost for West Ham as Bowen not set for spell on sidelines

WEST HAM UNITED star Jarrod Bowen has escaped serious injury after limping off at Liverpool yesterday.

The 25-year-old suffered a heel injury early in the second half of his side’s 1-0 defeat, a blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Bowen has undergone a scan and West Ham have confirmed he suffered no serious damage, although he must be a doubt for Thursday’s Europa League trip to Sevilla.

Hammers medic Richard Collinge told the club website: “Jarrod underwent an MRI scan in London on Sunday morning and thankfully no significant injury has occurred.

“He will continue to be monitored by the medical team and will undergo further examination in the coming days.”