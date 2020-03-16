Silky-smooth Aidan Walsh progresses but Carly McNaul bows out in London

ON THE SECOND day of action for Irish boxers at the European leg of Olympic qualification at London’s Copper Box Arena, two of Belfast’s Elite champions suffered contrasting fortunes as Aidan Walsh cruised into the last 16 in the men’s welterweight (69kg) division, while Carly McNaul bowed out in the women’s flyweight (52kg) class.

Walsh — the younger brother of Irish team-mate Michaela — was imperious in his unanimous-decision victory over Estonia’s Pavel Kamanin, barely taking a lick throughout a stylish three rounds.

With his hands holstered by his side, Walsh shimmied and danced his way into range after a tentative opener, finding his rhythm and, invariably, the face of Kamanin, who simply had no answers.

Walsh on the hunt with his trademark low guard.

Walsh rocked the Estonian in the second with a picture-perfect straight right hand, and countered with similar shots repeatedly as Kamanin went in search of the Hail Mary.

He didn’t come close, however, as the Monkstown BC (Antrim) man cantered into the round of 16 where he will meet either French or Kosovan opposition.

Six fighters will qualify for Tokyo in the men’s welterweight division and so, if Walsh can win his next fight, he’ll have two bites at the cherry. Four semi-finalists will progress to the Games, as will the winners of two box-offs between the four losing quarter-finalists.

Earlier, though, Walsh’s fellow Belfast fighter McNaul saw her European qualification campaign come to an end as she was soundly beaten by Britain’s Charley Davison.

McNaul was typically game but picked apart by the prodigiously talented Brit, whose sharp backhand counters slung from the southpaw stance forced two standing counts of the Irishwoman in the third.

Carly McNaul has her gloves removed after a tough day at the office.

Despite the fact that McNaul was on the front foot throughout, Davison controlled the action, peppering her shorter opponent with a wide range of shots and using her height and reach advantage to stay well out of dodge.

The Brit, five years’ McNaul’s junior at 25, spent six years out of the ring and had three children before making her return last April, but didn’t miss a beat en route to a unanimous decision.

Next up for Ireland is middleweight (75kg) Michael Nevin who faces Dutch opposition in the afternoon session, while flyweight (52) Brendan Irvine and bantamweight (57) Kurt Walker can become the first two of Bernard Dunne’s charges to book seats on the plane to Tokyo with victories this evening.