Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Bray Wanderers boost promotion hopes with signing of Conor Clifford

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international makes the move after a season with Derry City.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 2:21 PM
33 minutes ago
Conor Clifford is now a Bray Wanderers player.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CONOR CLIFFORD IS on the move again, with Bray Wanderers announcing the signing of the 29-year-old midfielder.

Clifford makes the switch to the Carlisle Grounds after spending this year with Derry City, where he appeared in 12 of the Candystripes’ 20 games across all competitions during the truncated season.

Bray will be the Dubliner’s fifth League of Ireland club, following on from previous stints at Dundalk, Limerick and St Patrick’s Athletic.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Clifford captained Chelsea to win the FA Youth Cup back in 2010.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion in 2020, Bray will be aiming for a return to the top flight next season. 

The Seagulls finished just a point behind eventual First Division champions Drogheda United, before losing to Galway United in the play-off semi-finals.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

