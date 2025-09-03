Bray Wanderers sold to new consortium

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE announced the sale of the club to a consortium led by Malachy Burke, JB Gough, and David Goldstein.

In a statement, the club said the sale marks a new chapter for the club as it looks to “strengthen its on-field performance, deepen community engagement, and invest in long term growth”.

“We are honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Bray Wanderers into its next chapter,” said Burke in the statement. “This club holds a special place in the hearts of its management, staff, volunteers, players and supporters, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that it remains a source of pride for the community.”

The outgoing ownership group expressed confidence in Bray’s new leadership. “We are delighted to pass the torch to Malachy, JB and David, whose ambition for the club aligns perfectly with the vision we have strived to create over the last several years,” said Tony Richardson, the outgoing chairman and co-owner. “We believe the club is in excellent hands.”

In 2021 Richardson, Cabinteely chairman at the time, was prominent in a merger between Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely. He took up the role of Bray chairman then with Niall O’Driscoll stepping down.

Bray Wanderers are currently third in the League of Ireland First Division, six points behind Cobh Ramblers in the play-off position.