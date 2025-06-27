Brendan Rodgers excited by Celtic’s latest addition

BRENDAN RODGERS has told Celtic supporters to prepare to be excited by Benjamin Nygren after the Sweden attacker signed a five-year deal with the Scottish champions.

The 23-year-old former IFK Gothenburg and Genk player has joined the Hoops from Danish side Nordsjaelland for an undisclosed fee.

Nygren made his Sweden debut in March of this year and has already scored two goals in four appearances for his country.

“We’re delighted to have brought Benjamin to Celtic, and we’re all looking forward to working with him,” Rodgers told the Celtic website. “He’s an exciting, quality player who will add to our attacking options in the squad.

“He’s a young player who has already gained plenty of experience at club level, while his impressive performances last season also saw him gain his first caps for Sweden.

“Joining Celtic is the next step up in his career, and having spoken to him, he’s delighted to be here and is ready to take on the exciting challenges ahead at home and in Europe.

“He’s a player that I’m sure our supporters will enjoy watching, and it’s great to have him as part of our squad.”

Nygren scored 15 goals for Nordsjaelland last season but views himself primarily as a creative player who can drive the team forward.

“I feel amazing to have signed for Celtic, it’s so nice to be here,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to this so much.

“I’m a player who wants to create a lot of chances and go towards goal. I’m a link between the defence and the offence, and I can run a lot. I’m an offensive-minded player, but I also work hard and try to do my best in all parts of the game.

“I’m a very competitive person, and this is something that I love about Celtic. It’s a huge club and I love that. And, also, the winning mentality. I want to be with similar-minded people who also love to win.

“I had my breakthrough when I was very young, so even though I’m 23 years old, I have played over 200 games. I have a lot of experience, and that’s what I want to bring.”

Nygren becomes Celtic’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Scotland defender Kieran Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan.